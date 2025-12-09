Tracy (SGM) Glover and TJ Glover Join Operation CEO

FL, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tracy “SGM” Glover, U.S. Army Sergeant Major (Ret.) and founder of TrueVet Solutions, and his son TJ Glover, former Army medical recruiter and CEO of Helping Hands for Heroes, are set to appear on Operation CEO, where they share how a father–son veteran duo turned decades of service into a mission to help veterans secure their benefits and stay off the streets.Operation CEO is a cinematic docu-series that honors the entrepreneurs, leaders, and innovators who once served their country and are now building businesses with purpose. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show spotlights the next chapter of America’s heroes by showcasing their resilience, discipline, and mission-driven approach to entrepreneurship. Each episode follows a veteran’s journey from service to success, revealing how the warrior mindset evolves into world-class leadership in business. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In their episode, the Glovers reveal how growing up without a father, choosing fatherhood over a 20-year career, and navigating the VA system led to TrueVet Solutions and Helping Hands for Heroes—an ecosystem where veterans help veterans navigate complex disability claims while also preventing homelessness in the dangerous gap between separation and benefits.“Don't chase wealth; chase purpose. Serve others relentlessly, and everything else will follow. Success isn't measured in revenue—it's measured in lives changed and dignity restored,” said Tracy Glover.Tracy and TJ’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.operationceotv.com/tracy-sgm-and-tj-glover

