Published call for proposals: €7.5 million for the revitalisation of abandoned buildings in border areas

SLOVENIA, December 8 - The Ministry of Cohesion and Regional Development has published a call for proposals in the Official Gazette of the Republic of Slovenia for the revitalisation of public infrastructure facilities in border problem areas for 2026. With this call for proposals, worth a total of €7.5 million, Slovenia is addressing the issue of abandoned and dilapidated buildings that spoil the area’s appearance and no longer serve their purpose.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.