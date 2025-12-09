Sandra Nicole Windham to Appear on Legacy Makers TV

FL, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sandra Nicole Windham, psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner and founder of Windham Psychiatry P.C., is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where she will share insights on the intersection of faith, healing, and mental health—exploring how purpose emerges from pain and how spiritual relationship, not religion, transforms lives.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons.This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website.In her Kingdom Creators episode, Windham will explore how surrender, obedience, and emotional honesty open the door to deep inner restoration. She breaks down how integrating mental health treatment with spiritual truth can empower individuals to overcome darkness and walk in purpose. Viewers will walk away with renewed hope that their past does not disqualify them from their calling.“God uses all things for the good,” said Windham.Nicole’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.legacymakerstv.com/sandra-nicole-windham

