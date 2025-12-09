Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,811 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 446,785 in the last 365 days.

Sandra Nicole Windham to Appear on Legacy Makers TV

FL, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sandra Nicole Windham, psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner and founder of Windham Psychiatry P.C., is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where she will share insights on the intersection of faith, healing, and mental health—exploring how purpose emerges from pain and how spiritual relationship, not religion, transforms lives.

Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons.

This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website.

In her Kingdom Creators episode, Windham will explore how surrender, obedience, and emotional honesty open the door to deep inner restoration. She breaks down how integrating mental health treatment with spiritual truth can empower individuals to overcome darkness and walk in purpose. Viewers will walk away with renewed hope that their past does not disqualify them from their calling.

“God uses all things for the good,” said Windham.

Nicole’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.legacymakerstv.com/sandra-nicole-windham.

Sandra Nicole Windham
Legacy Makers
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Sandra Nicole Windham to Appear on Legacy Makers TV

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more