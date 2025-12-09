HMP Global’s LINC 2026 Delivers Endovascular Innovation with 50+ Live Cases, Four Days of Practice-Defining Science

The live cases allow attendees to observe decision-making as it happens, explore new technologies, and gain firsthand knowledge directly from the specialists performing each procedure.

More than 2,000 specialists from 70 countries will convene 27-30 January in Leipzig, Germany, for four days of live procedures, data, and collaboration.

The live cases are where collaboration truly comes to life.” — Professor Dierk Scheinert, MD

MALVERN, PA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Physicians and researchers worldwide will gather for LINC 2026, the Leipzig Interventional Course, taking place 27–30 January 2026 in Leipzig, Germany. The event’s hallmark live cases—more than 50 endovascular procedures broadcast in real time—will connect operating rooms across Germany, China, France, the United States, Italy, Japan, Ireland, and Austria with the global audience in Leipzig. Each transmission will feature expert commentary, audience discussion, and clinical insight that advances practice across specialties.

Over four days, more than 2,000 participants from 70 countries will engage in a unique educational experience designed to transform how endovascular medicine is taught and applied. The live cases allow attendees to observe decision-making as it happens, explore new technologies, and gain firsthand knowledge directly from the specialists performing each procedure.

What Are the LINC Live Cases?

The LINC Live Cases represent the meeting’s defining feature—a dynamic educational model that links global operating rooms to a single collaborative audience. Each session offers unfiltered insight into the realities of endovascular practice, enabling physicians to:

• Observe complex interventions performed by internationally recognized experts.

• Compare procedural approaches and outcomes across institutions.

• Participate in real-time dialogue with operating teams and moderators.

• Translate cutting-edge techniques into improved clinical decision-making.

“The live cases are where collaboration truly comes to life,” said Professor Dierk Scheinert, MD, Co-founder of LINC and Head of the Department of Angiology at the University of Leipzig Medical Center. “When we launched LINC in 2005, our goal was to create a meeting that breaks down silos and allows physicians to learn directly from one another. Two decades later, that spirit of open, hands-on exchange continues to drive progress across the field.”

New Education Pathways for Early-Career Interventionalists

LINC 2026 will debut two major program enhancements created to support young interventionalists as they build advanced endovascular skills. The first is the “Learning the Techniques” live case series, featuring complete procedural transmissions with step-by-step instruction and expert discussion to illuminate technical decision-making in real time. The second is an expanded Learning Center and hands-on workshop series, offering focused small group learning on new devices, procedural strategies, and best practices for complex lesions. These additions deepen LINC’s commitment to highly practical, career-advancing education for the next generation of endovascular specialists.

Key Benefits for Participants

• Real-world learning, not just presentations — Complex procedures will be performed by leading experts, showing device selection, complication management, and clinical strategy.

• Immediate clinical relevance

• True interdisciplinary collaboration between radiologists, cardiologists, surgeons, and angiologists.

Why Attend

LINC 2026 offers a uniquely immersive environment for the global endovascular community. The program blends live case transmissions, expert panel discussions, and late-breaking data presentations into a single, cohesive learning experience. Participants gain practical skills, a deeper international perspective, and valuable connections that extend beyond the conference — reinforcing LINC’s mission to advance vascular medicine through shared expertise and collaboration.

Event Details

• Event: Leipzig Interventional Course (LINC 2026)

• Dates: 27–30 January 2026

• Location: Leipzig, Germany

• Website

• Registration

• Reduced registration fee valid until 12 December 2025

