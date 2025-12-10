New HMP Global Summit Equips Behavioral Health Executives to Lead AI Transformation in Care and Operations

The Behavioral Health AI Summit provides practical knowledge and peer exchange leaders need to integrate AI responsibly and effectively across every layer of their organizations.

MALVERN, PA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As artificial intelligence accelerates across healthcare, behavioral health leaders face an urgent challenge: how to harness its power strategically, ethically, and effectively. HMP Global’s Behavioral Health AI Summit, taking place April 7–8, 2026, in Nashville, will convene the nation’s top executives, clinicians, and technology innovators to explore how AI can improve outcomes, streamline operations, and drive long-term organizational growth.

Many behavioral health organizations are experimenting with AI, yet few have clear frameworks for implementation or measurable strategies for responsible adoption. The Behavioral Health AI Summit fills that gap, helping executives move from theory to practice through case studies, leadership insights, and peer collaboration that define how technology can strengthen both clinical quality and workforce efficiency.

The Behavioral Health AI Summit is the only event created for executive leaders seeking to understand how artificial intelligence can be strategically implemented across behavioral healthcare organizations to improve outcomes, optimize operations, and support sustainable growth.

Featured Faculty and Experts

• Nick Stavros, Chief Executive Officer, Community Medical Services

• Rachel Jackson, BA, MS, LMHC, MBA, Chief Operating Officer, Recovery Unplugged

• Brian Wind, PhD, Chief Clinical Officer, Regard Recovery / JourneyPure

• Signa Meyers, LPC, ICS, Vice President of Strategic Initiatives, Rogers Behavioral Health

• Andrew Heckman, Corporate Director of Information Management Services, Caron Treatment Centers

• Kyle Hillman, CAE, CMM, Director of Legislative Affairs, National Association of Social Workers (Illinois), and author of the Illinois and Nevada laws banning unregulated AI in mental healthcare

"As AI moves deeper into behavioral health, we have a rare chance to shape how technology supports care rather than replaces it,” said Kyle Hillman, CAE, CMM, Director of Legislative Affairs, National Association of Social Workers. “The choices we make now will determine whether innovation strengthens or weakens the therapist and client relationship."

“In behavioral health, our moonshot should be to make technology invisible—to let AI handle the burden of documentation behind the scenes so clinicians can focus entirely on the person in front of them,” said Andrew Heckman, Corporate Director of IMS at Caron Treatment Centers. “This dialogue is how we get there, responsibly and collaboratively.”

“Behavioral health leaders are facing a defining moment as AI reshapes the way care is delivered, measured, and supported,” said Doug Edwards, SVP, Psychiatry & Behavioral Health, HMP Global. “This summit is essential because it equips executives with the strategic clarity and real-world guidance they need to adopt AI responsibly and strengthen the organizations and patients they serve.”

Program Highlights

The summit’s unique structure follows AI along the patient journey on day one and AI-in-action case studies on day two:

• AI in Patient Acquisition

• AI in Clinical Tools and Documentation

• AI in Financial Reporting

• AI in Privacy, Security, and Compliance

• AI in Workforce Management

• Case Study: Community Medical Services – A multi-site provider’s experience integrating AI while maintaining quality and engagement

• Empathetic Breaks: What Happens When AI Enters the Therapy Room

• Stories from the Frontlines of AI in Treatment

• Learning Labs featuring solution partner demos

Closing Keynote

“Beyond the Summit: Your AI Action Plan for Behavioral Health Leadership”

Lisa Henderson, LPC-MHSP, Founder and Chief Operating Officer, Synchronous Health

Henderson will close the event by distilling two days of insights into a clear, Monday-morning action plan for executives. Her session outlines practical steps for leading AI implementation with purpose while elevating the human connection at the heart of behavioral health.

“AI isn’t replacing the human connection at the core of mental health care—it’s amplifying it,” she said. “Just as the microscope transformed medicine as a revolutionary tool that reveals what was once invisible, AI is transforming what we can see and understand of the human experience, offering new clarity, new reach, and new hope.”

Why Behavioral Health Leaders Should Attend

• Strategic Advantage: Position your organization as a leader in technology-enabled, patient-centered care.

• Operational Efficiency: Reduce administrative burden and optimize resources through AI-driven systems.

• Quality & Outcomes: Enhance decision-making, predict risk, and support earlier intervention.

• Risk & Compliance: Understand the ethical and regulatory issues shaping AI implementation.

• Executive Networking: Connect with peers and innovators driving transformation across behavioral health.

Event Details and Registration

• Event: Behavioral Health AI Summit

• Dates: April 7–8, 2026

• Location: Nashville, Tennessee

About HMP Global

HMP Global is the omnichannel market leader in healthcare events, education, and insight — with a mission to improve patient care. For 40 years, the company has built trusted brands including Psych Congress, the premier source for mental health education, and the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC), the largest wound care meeting in the world. HMP Global partners with leading experts around the world to deliver more than 450 annual events, medical strategy, and marketing for pharmaceutical and medical device customers through HMP Collective, and pharmaceutical market insight, engaging a global community of healthcare stakeholders that includes nearly 2 million clinicians across 600 medical specialties as well as managed care, behavioral health, senior living, emergency medical, and pharmaceutical commercialization professionals. For more information, follow HMP Global on LinkedIn or visit hmpglobal.com.

