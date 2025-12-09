ShippingContainers.net Expands Global Manufacturing Network to Boost 2026 Capacity

New global production capacity strengthens supply chain reliability for major projects across Europe, APAC, and the Middle East.

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ShippingContainers.net , a global manufacturer and exporter of newbuild shipping containers and custom-engineered industrial units , today announced a major expansion of its international production network to increase manufacturing capacity for 2026.As global demand for specialised containers and modular buildings rises, the upgraded network will support faster lead times, increased output, and more flexibility for enterprise-level clients in Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and North America.“Our customers need a manufacturing partner that can scale quickly and deliver globally,” said a company spokesperson. “This expansion strengthens our capability to provide high-volume standard containers alongside advanced custom-engineered industrial modules.”Expanded 2026 Production Capacity Includes:• Increased output of 20ft & 40ft standard containers• Dedicated lines for Open Tops, Flat Racks, and Bolsters• Enhanced fabrication of Dangerous Goods (DG) units• New engineering resources for offshore/DNV-certified modules• Larger custom-build division for industrial clusters and project-specific solutions• Strengthened QA/QC systems aligned with ISO and CSC standardsShippingContainers.net has recently delivered multiple major international projects, including:• 50 × 20ft Open Top Containers for a European logistics client• Extra-wide generator cover units for heavy industry• Offshore-ready A60/DNV accommodation modules• CSC-plated custom containers for global engineering firmsThe expansion is designed to support higher reliability, shorter delivery times, and a broader range of industrial-grade solutions for global project requirements in 2026 and beyond.About ShippingContainers.netShippingContainers.net manufactures and supplies shipping containers, modular buildings, and engineered industrial units to customers in more than 50 countries. The company specialises in standard containers, specialised units, and fully customised industrial modules for major project applications.Media Contact:Adam BakerShippingContainers.netadam@scsgbl.com+852 800 963 648

