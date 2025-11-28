SCS Global Containers Boosts China Manufacturing Capacity for DNV-Certified Offshore Living Modules

CHINA, November 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SCS Global Containers, a global leader in engineered shipping container solutions and modular steel structures, has announced a significant expansion of its Offshore Accommodation Unit manufacturing operations in China. The move strengthens the company’s ability to supply DNV-certified living quarters, marine workforce housing, and offshore modular facilities to oil & gas, marine, defense, and industrial clients worldwide.With increased global demand for safe, compliant, and rapidly deployable offshore accommodation, SCS Global has invested in new fabrication lines, upgraded HVAC integration systems, automated welding processes, and enhanced QA/QC testing facilities. These upgrades ensure every offshore module meets or exceeds DNV 2.7-1, IMO, and other international offshore standards.Growing Demand for Offshore Workforce HousingOffshore energy, subsea construction, and marine logistics operations continue expanding across Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Europe, and Africa. With this growth comes increasing demand for:Offshore accommodation cabins (single & multi-person)Multi-deck accommodation blocksOffshore kitchen and mess hall modulesMedical and first-aid unitsOffshore office and control room modulesLaundry and utility facilitiesCustom OEM modules designed for harsh marine environments“Our clients need safe, reliable offshore accommodation that meets strict global compliance standards,” said a spokesperson for SCS Global Containers. “By expanding our China manufacturing capabilities, we can now deliver larger volumes, faster production timelines, and higher levels of engineering integration than ever before.”Manufactured in China, Delivered WorldwideSCS Global’s expanded production capacity enables worldwide export to:Australia & New ZealandMiddle East & GCCEurope & UKUSA & CanadaAfricaAsia-PacificSouth AmericaEach unit undergoes full electrical, fire-safety, insulation, and HVAC compliance checks before leaving the factory. Third-party inspection services—including SGS, BV, DNV, LR, and Intertek—are available for all offshore orders.Focus on Engineering and QualitySCS Global Containers provides complete technical documentation with every offshore module, including:General Arrangement (GA) drawingsElectrical schematicsHVAC specificationsFire-safety system integrationMechanical and structural calculationsMaterial traceabilityQA/QC inspection reportsThis engineering-first approach has positioned SCS Global as one of the fastest-growing international suppliers of offshore modular accommodation solutions.About SCS Global ContainersSCS Global Containers is a world-leading manufacturer of specialized shipping containers, modular buildings, and engineered steel structures. With manufacturing operations in China and global delivery capability, the company supplies high-quality solutions for industrial, commercial, government, and offshore-sector clients worldwide.Media ContactSCS Global ContainersContact: Adam BakerEmail: info@shippingcontainers.netPhone: +852 800 963 648Website: https://shippingcontainers.net/

