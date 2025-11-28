SCS Global Containers Boosts China Manufacturing Capacity for DNV-Certified Offshore Living Modules
CHINA, November 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCS Global Containers, a global leader in engineered shipping container solutions and modular steel structures, has announced a significant expansion of its Offshore Accommodation Unit manufacturing operations in China. The move strengthens the company’s ability to supply DNV-certified living quarters, marine workforce housing, and offshore modular facilities to oil & gas, marine, defense, and industrial clients worldwide.
With increased global demand for safe, compliant, and rapidly deployable offshore accommodation, SCS Global has invested in new fabrication lines, upgraded HVAC integration systems, automated welding processes, and enhanced QA/QC testing facilities. These upgrades ensure every offshore module meets or exceeds DNV 2.7-1, IMO, and other international offshore standards.
Growing Demand for Offshore Workforce Housing
Offshore energy, subsea construction, and marine logistics operations continue expanding across Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Europe, and Africa. With this growth comes increasing demand for:
Offshore accommodation cabins (single & multi-person)
Multi-deck accommodation blocks
Offshore kitchen and mess hall modules
Medical and first-aid units
Offshore office and control room modules
Laundry and utility facilities
Custom OEM modules designed for harsh marine environments
“Our clients need safe, reliable offshore accommodation that meets strict global compliance standards,” said a spokesperson for SCS Global Containers. “By expanding our China manufacturing capabilities, we can now deliver larger volumes, faster production timelines, and higher levels of engineering integration than ever before.”
Manufactured in China, Delivered Worldwide
SCS Global’s expanded production capacity enables worldwide export to:
Australia & New Zealand
Middle East & GCC
Europe & UK
USA & Canada
Africa
Asia-Pacific
South America
Each unit undergoes full electrical, fire-safety, insulation, and HVAC compliance checks before leaving the factory. Third-party inspection services—including SGS, BV, DNV, LR, and Intertek—are available for all offshore orders.
Focus on Engineering and Quality
SCS Global Containers provides complete technical documentation with every offshore module, including:
General Arrangement (GA) drawings
Electrical schematics
HVAC specifications
Fire-safety system integration
Mechanical and structural calculations
Material traceability
QA/QC inspection reports
This engineering-first approach has positioned SCS Global as one of the fastest-growing international suppliers of offshore modular accommodation solutions.
About SCS Global Containers
SCS Global Containers is a world-leading manufacturer of specialized shipping containers, modular buildings, and engineered steel structures. With manufacturing operations in China and global delivery capability, the company supplies high-quality solutions for industrial, commercial, government, and offshore-sector clients worldwide.
Media Contact
SCS Global Containers
Contact: Adam Baker
Email: info@shippingcontainers.net
Phone: +852 800 963 648
Website: https://shippingcontainers.net/
Adam baker
With increased global demand for safe, compliant, and rapidly deployable offshore accommodation, SCS Global has invested in new fabrication lines, upgraded HVAC integration systems, automated welding processes, and enhanced QA/QC testing facilities. These upgrades ensure every offshore module meets or exceeds DNV 2.7-1, IMO, and other international offshore standards.
Growing Demand for Offshore Workforce Housing
Offshore energy, subsea construction, and marine logistics operations continue expanding across Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Europe, and Africa. With this growth comes increasing demand for:
Offshore accommodation cabins (single & multi-person)
Multi-deck accommodation blocks
Offshore kitchen and mess hall modules
Medical and first-aid units
Offshore office and control room modules
Laundry and utility facilities
Custom OEM modules designed for harsh marine environments
“Our clients need safe, reliable offshore accommodation that meets strict global compliance standards,” said a spokesperson for SCS Global Containers. “By expanding our China manufacturing capabilities, we can now deliver larger volumes, faster production timelines, and higher levels of engineering integration than ever before.”
Manufactured in China, Delivered Worldwide
SCS Global’s expanded production capacity enables worldwide export to:
Australia & New Zealand
Middle East & GCC
Europe & UK
USA & Canada
Africa
Asia-Pacific
South America
Each unit undergoes full electrical, fire-safety, insulation, and HVAC compliance checks before leaving the factory. Third-party inspection services—including SGS, BV, DNV, LR, and Intertek—are available for all offshore orders.
Focus on Engineering and Quality
SCS Global Containers provides complete technical documentation with every offshore module, including:
General Arrangement (GA) drawings
Electrical schematics
HVAC specifications
Fire-safety system integration
Mechanical and structural calculations
Material traceability
QA/QC inspection reports
This engineering-first approach has positioned SCS Global as one of the fastest-growing international suppliers of offshore modular accommodation solutions.
About SCS Global Containers
SCS Global Containers is a world-leading manufacturer of specialized shipping containers, modular buildings, and engineered steel structures. With manufacturing operations in China and global delivery capability, the company supplies high-quality solutions for industrial, commercial, government, and offshore-sector clients worldwide.
Media Contact
SCS Global Containers
Contact: Adam Baker
Email: info@shippingcontainers.net
Phone: +852 800 963 648
Website: https://shippingcontainers.net/
Adam baker
SCS Global Containers
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.