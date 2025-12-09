One Oak Capital Management, LLC Named to PSN Top Guns List of Best Performing Strategies for Q3 2025

Quarterly PSN Top Guns List published by Zephyr identifies best-in-class separate accounts, managed accounts, and managed ETF strategies

PURCHASE, NY, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- One Oak Capital Management, LLC announced today it has been named to the celebrated PSN Top Guns List of best performing separate accounts, managed accounts, and managed ETF strategies for Q3 2025. The highly anticipated list, published by Zephyr, remains one of the most important references for investors and asset managers."Q3 2025 delivered strong broad-based market gains, creating opportunities for skilled active managers," says PSN Product Manager Nick Williams. "PSN Top Guns managers excelled by capitalizing on the market's broadening rally and navigating the Fed's policy pivot effectively. Their ability to position strategically across asset classes while maintaining discipline during this positive environment demonstrates the distinct value of active management in SMAs. As markets responded favorably to accommodative monetary policy and resilient fundamentals, these managers proved their worth by not just participating in the rally, but by strategically positioning to capture opportunities across the expanding opportunity set."Through a combination PSN’s proprietary performance screens, the PSN Top Guns awards products in six proprietary categories in over 75 universes based on continued performance over time. One Oak’s Enhanced Taxable Municipal Portfolio received a PSN Top Gun award for achieving a Top 10 return for the one-year and three-year ending September 30, 2025, in the PSN Municipal Universe. The strategy also received a PSN Top Gun award for achieving a Top 10 return for the three-year ending September 30, 2025, in the PSN Intermediate Maturity Universe and a PSN Top Gun award for achieving a Top 10 return for the five-year ending September 30, 2025, in the PSN US Fixed Income Universe.The One Oak Enhanced Taxable Municipal Portfolio seeks to capitalize on the idiosyncratic nature of the municipal market supplemented with exposure to corporate bonds. The portfolio consists of diverse, high credit quality bonds that seek a combination of attractive taxable income and total return.About: One Oak Capital Management, LLCOne Oak Capital Management LLC (“One Oak”) is built on enduring dedication to the fixed-income markets with just one goal: applying our expertise to deliver performance within the clients’ objectives.The complete list of PSN Top Guns and an overview of the methodology can be located at https://psn.fi.informais.com/PSNTopGuns/topguns_zephyr.asp About PSNFor more than four decades, PSN has been a top resource for investment professionals. Asset managers rely on Zephyr’s PSN to effectively reach institutional and retail investors. Over 2,800 firms, 285 universes, and more than 21,000 products comprise the PSN SMA database showing asset breakdowns, compliance, key personnel, ownership diversity, ESG, business objectives and strategy, style, GIC sectors, fixed income ranges and full holdings. Unique to PSN is its robust historical database of over 40 Years of Data Including Net and Gross-of-Fee Returns. PSN Mid-Year Outlook provides insight and trends about the SMA industry. You can view in online here.Visit PSN online to learn more.

