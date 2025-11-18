One Oak Capital Management, LLC Names Joseph H. Marren as Head of Research

One Oak Capital Management, LLC names Joseph H. Marren Head of Research, bringing extensive M&A and investment expertise to lead its fixed income strategy.

PURCHASE, NY, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- One Oak Capital Management , LLC, a registered investment adviser providing fixed income solutions to individuals, institutions, and RIAs, announced that Joseph H. Marren has been named Head of Research, effective immediately.In this role, Mr. Marren will oversee the firm's research strategy across all sectors and asset classes, including identifying promising opportunities for launching new separately managed accounts and funds."Joe's unique combination of investment management expertise and M&A acumen positions him perfectly to lead our research efforts as we continue expanding our fixed income capabilities," said CEO/Founder Name - Stephen Ditursi.Mr. Marren joined One Oak Capital Management in November 2024 following a transaction that established One Oak Capital Management as general partner of two KStone funds-of-hedge-funds. He previously served as President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Investment Officer of KStone Partners LLC, where he specialized in managing funds-of-hedge funds primarily focused on the municipal securities market.Prior to co-founding KStone Partners, Mr. Marren spent 23 years leading business development within the Mergers & Acquisitions departments at Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette, and Sagent Advisors. A recognized expert in M&A, he has authored two books on the subject published by Dow Jones Irwin and taught M&A as an adjunct professor at NYU's Stern School of Business. He has also guest lectured at Fordham Law School, Columbia Law School, and Columbia Business School.Mr. Marren holds a BBA from the College of William & Mary, a JD from Fordham Law School, and an MBA from NYU Stern School of Business. He is a certified public accountant (inactive).About One Oak Capital Management, LLCOne Oak Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser specializing in fixed income solutions for individuals, institutions, and registered investment advisers.

