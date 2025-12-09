Corcoran Property Advisors Appoints Caroline Noonan Gould as Director of Strategic Growth

Caroline Noonan Gould, Director of Strategic Growth

New role underscores firm’s selective expansion and commitment to luxury brokerage in Greater Boston, along the South Shore, Cape Cod and the Islands.

The firm’s portfolio includes many of the region’s most notable luxury residences, including significant properties in Boston’s finest neighborhoods and landmark waterfront estates ...” — Brian Dougherty, CEO Corcoran Property Advisors

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Corcoran Property Advisors today announced the appointment of Caroline Noonan Gould as Director of Strategic Growth, a newly created role designed to further the firm’s expansion throughout the region. Gould was a founding member of the Corcoran Property Advisors team when the company first opened in Massachusetts in 2024, and she will continue working with buyers and sellers .In her expanded role, Gould will oversee agent recruitment, new market initiatives, and strategic partnerships, working closely with founding partners Brian Dougherty and Nick Robert to elevate Corcoran Property Advisors’ position as a premier luxury residential brokerage.“Caroline is a logical addition to our leadership team,” said Brian Dougherty, Partner and CEO , Corcoran Property Advisors. “Having worked with her at Compass for many years before we launched Corcoran in Massachusetts, we’ve come to trust her strategic vision, deep industry knowledge, and genuine passion for agent relations. Perhaps most importantly, she knows what it takes to be an agent, having become a top producer herself. She also knows our culture of collaboration and the benefits of the Corcoran brand, which has grown to include nearly 5,000 agents and 150 offices in relevant markets across the US, and internationally.”Gould brings a proven track record in business development, brokerage operations, and agent coaching, and a keen understanding of what it takes to be a top producing agent.“I’m thrilled to be stepping into this expanded role for Corcoran Property Advisors at such an exciting moment in the firm’s trajectory,” said Caroline Noonan Gould, Director of Strategic Growth, Corcoran Property Advisors. “This team has established an extraordinary reputation for service, integrity, and results—particularly in the luxury urban, suburban and waterfront categories. My focus will be on thoughtfully growing our agent roster, strengthening our market footprint, and ensuring that every agent who joins us feels supported, inspired, and empowered to build a truly exceptional business, as I have been able to do under the same leadership.”Corcoran Property Advisors has quickly distinguished itself with record-setting sales, design-driven marketing, and a white-glove advisory approach for both buyers and sellers. The firm’s portfolio includes many of the region’s most notable luxury residences, including significant properties in Boston’s finest neighborhoods and landmark waterfront estates in Edgartown and across Martha’s Vineyard where they collaborated on a $37,000,000 sale this summer.“Our growth has always been intentional rather than transactional,” added Dougherty. “We are committed to having a team of like-minded professionals who value collaboration, discretion, and best-in-class client service. We don’t want to be the biggest. We just want to be the best. Caroline will help us scale that vision while preserving the boutique culture that makes Corcoran Property Advisors special.” Gould will continue to be based out of the company’s flagship office in Boston, on the first block of Newbury Street.About Corcoran Property AdvisorsCorcoran Property Advisors, an affiliate of The Corcoran Group, is a boutique luxury residential real estate brokerage serving Greater Boston, the Cape and Islands, with particular expertise in waterfront estates, architecturally significant homes, and design-forward properties. Known for meticulous market knowledge, strategic advisory services, and elevated marketing, Corcoran Property Advisors represents discerning buyers, sellers, and developers seeking exceptional outcomes and a highly personalized experience.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.