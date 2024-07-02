Corcoran Property Advisors Announces Addition of Stone Prum as Senior Vice President

Submit Release
BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES , July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Corcoran Property Advisors, the Massachusetts affiliate for international luxury brokerage The Corcoran Group, announced earlier today that veteran Realtor Stone Prum has joined its growing roster of seasoned real estate advisors. Prum, a Boston native, joins the firm as Senior Vice President out of the new headquarters on the first block of Newbury street, working alongside company co-founder and CEO Brian Dougherty.

“We’re very fortunate to have Stone join our boutique brokerage in this senior position. Few agents in the business have as strong of a track record and reputation as Stone does, and we’re delighted he chose to bring his talents to Corcoran and grow his business from here”, remarked Dougherty, who has handled some of the largest property sales in the Commonwealth.

Prum, who previously worked for Redfin and Compass, said he chose to join Corcoran in large part because of the company’s tagline, “live who you are”, which resonated with him. “I appreciate that Corcoran wants all of their agents to be authentic, and to focus on the big picture relationships versus one transaction at a time,” Prum said. “To have access to all of these great colleagues and sophisticated marketing resources, I know my clients will benefit”.

Leveraging a network of nearly 5,000 agents across synergistic and relevant markets like NYC, Greenwich, the Hamptons, Palm Beach, Miami, Chicago, San Francisco and others, Corcoran has earned the reputation over 50 years as a marketing powerhouse with best-in-class resources for agents to serve the needs of their discerning clients.

