D’Art Facilitates Hitachi’s Retail Branding Deployment Across 1500+ Touchpoints in India

D’Art successfully facilitated Hitachi’s retail expansion, delivering 1500+ touchpoints and an immersive experience center focused on product storytelling.

Blending design, technology, and user engagement, we aimed to build an experience center that naturally showcases Hitachi’s innovation while elevating customer interaction at every touchpoint.” — Rachhna Dadhich, Worldwide Marketing Facilitator, D’Art Private Limited

DELHI, INDIA, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- D’Art Private Limited, a prominent retail branding and marketing agency in India, announced the successful completion of Hitachi’s fourth Global Development Center (GDC) in Kadi, Gujarat. The consumer electronics and home appliances brand was focused on strengthening its hold in the competitive retail market, and as a result, it decided to execute an extensive retail expansion project across India.Delivering 1,500+ Hitachi Retail Touchpoints Across India!The collaboration between D’Art and Hitachi resulted in more than 100 exclusive Hitachi Home, 750+ retail fixtures, and over 1500 revamped retail touchpoints that perfectly established a consistent, detailed, and design driven brand identity for Hitachi across India. Being an integrated agency, D’Art created both exclusive and multi brand environments and was responsible for handling every aspect of the retail project, including strategy, design, manufacturing, execution, and handover.Hitachi Home was indeed one of the standout innovations of this expansion project. It was a compact concept that was specifically developed for Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities so that retailers could showcase the brand’s full product range within the available space and without compromising design integrity. Also, the particular format allowed strategic retail branding at places that couldn’t be accessed easily. This flexible, immersive retail format facilitated rapid retail penetration and also established a new standard for Hitachi’s future retail strategy in emerging regions.Hitachi’s Experience Center Design In Kadi, GujaratThe fourth Global Development Center by Hitachi was established to mainly showcase the brand’s comprehensive and revolutionary technologies in different settings: room air conditioning (RAC), packed refrigerant systems (PAC), and variable refrigerant systems (VRF) through an experiential manner that further leads to a direct and significant increase in product visibility and customer interaction.The consumer electronics brand was looking forward to a retail design that went beyond traditional storytelling. This presented D’Art with a challenge to conceptualize, design, and roll out a retail space that allowed every individual product to independently explain its features and benefits in a non traditional, unique manner.At the end, the retail agency handed over a meticulously planned and strategically executed immersive experience center to Hitachi that adequately adopted and conveyed the theme "Live Product Experience in a Live Environment."By adding various real world scenarios in the Hitachi experience center , D’Art developed a space that ensured natural interaction between the visitors and available products. Interested shoppers were able to engage with electronic items in a way that they easily understood the complicated technologies at play.When having an internal discussion with the team, Mr. Rashid Saifi, the brand and experience strategist at D’Art Private Limited, commented, ‘The brief provided by Hitachi was both hard as well as fascinating. All they wanted from us was to reconsider how their items are currently exhibited, move beyond static displays, and further implement something non traditional and immersive. Their requirements and expectations prompted us to focus on creating and establishing a dynamic retail environment that allowed products to convey their own stories without the need for any external support.’From Display to Product Zones: A Novel ApproachTo realize Hitachi’s new vision, D'Art used a 'Product Zone' method instead of the traditional 'Product Display' model. This respective design strategy was mainly concerned with adjusting products into carefully crafted zones that further recreated their intended environments. As a result, each and every zone was designed in such a manner that it was self explanatory, further allowing products to naturally demonstrate their functionalities, eliminating the need for any external explanations.The use of 3D visuals and a connectivity display were two main key features of the entire center design. This technology driven solution made it possible for all the available products to demonstrate their features, functionality, and capabilities on their own. All this further resulted in an environment that allowed shoppers to engage at a deeper level and understand the products by exploring them as per their own time and convenience.Each individual zone in the freshly executed retail space was designed in a way that encouraged meaningful encounters with the brand’s product lines and further provided visitors with a continuous journey. Also, focusing on customer touchpoints allowed D'Art to improve both product journey and product visibility. This customer centric approach simplifies complex technological presentations while also making the overall experience more intuitive and memorable.One of the senior designers at D’Art Private Limited shared his views related to the project. He stated, ‘Designing a place that combines aesthetics, utility, and consumer engagement was undoubtedly a challenging task, but it was also very interesting at the same time. Our goal was to create a journey that felt natural and engaging while adequately demonstrating Hitachi's unique technology to its maximum potential.’A Collaborative Vision For SuccessHitachi’s collaboration with D’Art resulted in the achievement of a flawless execution of the finalized experience center design as well as the retail expansion project. The retail agency focused on developing a retail space that did not just directly challenge the conventional design but actually aimed at increasing customer engagement and interactivity.During a conversation after the completion of this respective expansion project, a representative from Hitachi stated, ‘Collaborating with D’Art Private Limited was indeed one of the best decisions we have ever made, as they have been an excellent partner throughout the project. All the teams, including thinkers, designers, and executors, were very supportive from the start to end and were open to advice and suggestions as well. We express our heartfelt thanks to each and every member who worked on this project. They were the reason why our cohesive design vision could be converted into a practical reality that perfectly matches Hitachi's brand identity, image, and values.'Setting New Standards for Experience Center DesignThe finalized 4th Global Development Center for Hitachi in Kadi, Gujarat, by D’Art has established a whole new benchmark for how experience centers should and can be developed in a way that fosters deep and more personal relationships between brands and their customers. The executed retail design is dynamic in nature and includes various interactive elements that adequately highlight the importance of innovation and creativity in enhancing customer interactivity and engagement.

Hitachi | Brand Identity Design | Retail Experience Centre Designed & Executed by D'Art

