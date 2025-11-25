D’Art Facilitates A Strategic Retail Expansion For Berger Paints

Strategic Retail Expansion For Berger Paints Strategic Retail Expansion For Berger Paints Strategic Retail Expansion For Berger Paints Strategic Retail Expansion For Berger Paints Strategic Retail Expansion For Berger Paints

D’Art redefined Berger Paints’ retail presence with a bold, experiential design that merges creativity, sustainability, and seamless customer interaction.

This retail revamp wasn’t just about design. Instead, it was about emotion. We aimed to create a space that inspires customers, reflects Berger’s values, and elevates how people engage with color.” — Rachhna Dadhich, Worldwide Marketing Facilitator, D’Art

DELHI, INDIA, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Berger Paints, a name synonymous with trust, credibility, and quality, is indeed one of the most prominent brands in the Indian paints and coatings industry. The brand has always maintained its relevance in the competitive market by regularly upgrading itself and making necessary improvements in order to cater to the evolving demands and expectations of modern customers.Hence, in a strategic move to mark a major advancement in how customers engage with Berger Paints in a physical retail setting, the brand collaborated with D’Art Private Limited, India’s trusted retail marketing and branding agency that provides integrated solutions from one point of accountability, to facilitate its extensive retail revamp project.The respective initiative was all about merging brand heritage with contemporary retail behavior in order to develop and establish a fully integrated environment that brings product understanding, visual discovery, and interactive exploration into one cohesive space.Being an integrated retail agency, D’Art brought multidisciplinary capabilities to the project, allowing the team to address the exterior storefront, interior layout, visual communication systems, and experiential zones with equal precision.Reimagining Store Identity Through Facade and SignageConceptualizing and developing a refreshed approach to store identification was indeed the core of this retail transformation project. The paint brand was looking forward to revamping its exterior presence and instead establishing a distinct one that would not just communicate its legacy but also emit a modern, creative spirit.D’Art adequately understood the brand’s need and further responded to it by incorporating the brand’s Mesh Color Lava Shape into the primary facade signage. The firm ensured a fluid and layered nature of this graphic element that further reflected the fusion of colors that Berger Paints is actually known for. In addition, this also helped the brand set an expensive tone even before the consumers stepped inside.Complementing the main fascia, the retail agency took reference from Berger’s long standing history and, as a result, designed a Victorian inspired dangling sign. It was strategically placed in a manner that ensured visibility from a long distance, further solving the problem of navigation in dense retail streets. This exceptional combination of contemporary vibrancy and historical cues allowed the facade to act as more than a functional identifier and instead become an extension of the brand story.A Sustainable Take on Visual ExpressionSustainability was indeed one of the most important aspects in the entire retail transformation project. D’Art recognized and took full advantage of the opportunity to elevate brand values through smart retail design choices. The firm repurposed empty paint containers and created a signature chandelier installation that was prominently suspended within the store. And since the respective installation is also visible from outside, it provides a visual bridge between the interior and exterior.The chandelier does not just reinforce the brand’s association with color and creativity, but instead, it also communicates a clear message about responsible and sustainable store design. Its presence became a symbolic statement, or else, a proof that eco friendly choices do not hamper the aesthetic impact but instead, they both can co exist in a single retail setting.During an important conversation about the brand’s retail expansion and identity revamp project, a representative from Berger Paints commented, ‘This project goes beyond revamping a retail space; it reflects the essence of Berger. D’Art understood our desire to showcase color, creativity, and sustainability, and further translated these values into a store that speaks for itself.’The Island Experience Lounge: A Space for Collaboration and DiscoveryD’Art did not just revamp the existing store design that was already executed in the retail outlets of Berger Paints . Instead, the firm added various unique specifications that allowed the paint brand to establish a fresh identity in the competitive market. The Island Experience Lounge is one such example. D’Art established a central unit that was specifically planned to serve as a consultative and experiential zone. The experience lounge allowed customers to sit with consultants, explore color themes, compare textures, and study combinations with complete visibility.One of the senior designers at D’Art reflected on the thinking behind the space. She said, “We actually wanted customers to feel like they are inside a paint studio rather than a retail shop. The Island Experience Lounge is where ideas flow freely, and the store becomes a canvas for imagination.” Visual Merchandising That Extends Beyond the StoreIn the field of retail, visual merchandising does play a crucial role in shaping the overall presence of a store. D’Art understands this concept and hence developed a consistent and adaptable VM strategy for Berger’s retail expansion project . The firm executed a three tier rotating display model near the storefront that clearly highlighted the newly launched products. Being positioned at the beginning of the store, it drew customers’ attention even before they entered, further fulfilling both marketing and engagement objectives.Talking about the checkout area, it was planned with a point of purchase (POP) or point of sales (POS) strategy in mind. The retail agency placed DIY (do it yourself) materials and inspiration kits in order to cater to customers who prefer creative involvement in their home transformation. This unique addition did not just enrich the shoppers' buying experience but also reinforced Berger Paints’ ethos of empowering imagination.Aligning Brand Identity With Spatial DesignThroughout the retail expansion project, D’Art Private Limited ensured that every single design decision was connected with Berger Paints’ core belief—“Paint Your Imagination.” Irrespective of whether it was through sustainable chandeliers made by using empty paint buckets, interactive displays, or facade elements that were infused with colors and layers, every store adequately captures the spirit of creativity and exploration.Each unit, wall, and display system was conceptualized in a way that it wasn’t just an element but actually a part of the brand story. The store design integrates function with narrative and ensures that visitors are offered with a complete sensory and informational journey through the retail space.One of the project leads from D’Art Private Limited expressed his views on the same. He commented, ‘For us, the challenge was to create a space where every element, even the smallest one, contributes to the customer’s understanding of the brand. We approached it with the mindset of both a creative partner and a responsible Retail Agency.’A Model for Future Experience Led Retail SpacesBy facilitating this retail expansion, D’Art significantly contributed to helping Berger Paints shift from product centric retail to experience led engagement. The freshly designed and executed stores now serve as a model for future outlets. In other words, they serve as a space where customers can experiment, interact, and feel confident in their color choices.From sustainability and visual communication to spatial planning and experiential design, the retail transformation project succinctly expresses all the unique features of a complete revamp aligned with modern consumer expectations. The resulting environment did not just enhance the retail experience but also reinforced Berger Paints’ identity in a meaningful and consistent manner.

Berger Paints Retail Transformation: Store Design & Expansion by D’Art

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.