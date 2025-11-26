The Binary Holdings Wins Emerging Tech Award at Inc. Arabia's Best in Business 2025

The Binary Holdings Wins Emerging Tech Award at Inc. Arabia - Best in Business 2025

The Binary Holdings, one of the fastest-scaling digital infrastructure companies in Asia, has won the Emerging Tech Award at Inc. Arabia's Best in Business 2025

The question in tech is no longer what you build, but how quickly and effectively you can deliver value to real users at national scale. We chose distribution first, and the results speak for itself.” — Manit Parikh, CEO

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Binary Holdings , one of the fastest-scaling digital infrastructure companies in the Middle East and Asia, has won the Emerging Tech Award at Inc. Arabia's Best in Business 2025, a recognition that signals a dramatic shift in how nations, telecom operators, and large-scale platforms are approaching digital transformation.This year's award celebrates companies that are redefining innovation, scale, and economic impact across the region. The Binary Holdings's win stands out for one reason: the company has cracked one of technology's most fundamental challenges, instant mass-scale distribution.A Model That Reverses the Rules of TechWhile traditional tech companies build products and then fight for distribution, The Binary Holdings reversed the model entirely. The company designed a modular, plug-and-play technology stack that integrates directly into nation-backed applications, allowing governments, telecom operators, and financial institutions to activate full digital economies in weeks rather than years."Winning this award validates a new era of digital transformation," said Manit Parikh, CEO of The Binary Holdings. "The question in tech is no longer what you build, but how quickly and effectively you can deliver value to real users at national scale. We chose distribution first, and the results speak for themselves."From Distribution to Digital NationsBecause The Binary Holdings can capture such large audiences instantly through its distribution-first model, the company can turn their activity into quantifiable GDP and create what it calls digital nations. These are self-sustaining economic ecosystems embedded inside existing telco or national apps where users can earn, spend, save and engage digitally, participate in creator economies, and experience Web3-powered functionality without ever touching crypto.This transformation is already visible across Southeast Asia and South Asia, and is now extending into the GCC and Africa, creating one unified digital movement across some of the fastest-growing economies in the world.In the last 12 months alone, The Binary Holdings has achieved 260M+ combined active users and 1.5B monthly on-chain transactions on its Avalanche-based Layer-1 (The Binary Network). The company has also integrated 200+ decentralized and embedded apps into partner ecosystems through multiple nation-scale integrations with major telecom providers across Asia.Why This Award Matters NowThis recognition marks a shift: The Binary Holdings is no longer an idea or a promise. The company has built evidence of a system that already works at scale. It validates a distribution engine that reaches entire populations, lives inside national digital platforms, and moves real economic activity every single day.It underscores that The Binary Holdings operates in a category few technology companies globally ever reach: infrastructure that is adopted before it is announced, used before it is marketed, and scaled before it is celebrated.The award was presented at a ceremony in Dubai, gathering leaders from governments, sovereign funds, telecom giants, and the region's most influential technology innovators. As The Binary Holdings continues its expansion, the company plans to activate additional national partners in early 2026. This announcement marks the beginning of a multi-month public reveal across Asia, the GCC, and Africa.About The Binary HoldingsThe Binary Holdings builds the complete digital infrastructure - the national stack, required for a fully tokenized economy. Our decentralized and scalable empowers legacy industries to monetize user engagement while operating seamlessly within existing regulatory and compliance frameworks. We provide transformation, not disruption.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.