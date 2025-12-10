Aerospace Forging Market Competition Analysis 2025: How Players Are Shaping Growth

Aerospace Forging Market Report

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The Aerospace Forging market is dominated by a mix of global aerospace component manufacturers and regional forging specialists. Companies are focusing on advanced high-strength materials, precision forging technologies, and automated production systems to strengthen market presence and enhance component performance. Understanding the competitive landscape is critical for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, technology adoption, and strategic partnerships in the rapidly evolving aerospace forging industry.

Which Market Player Is Leading the Aerospace Forging Market?

According to our research, Precision Castparts Corp. led global sales in 2023 with an 8% market share. The company is completely involved in the aerospace forging market provides a comprehensive range of products and services in the aerospace forging market, focusing on high-performance components critical for aircraft structures and engines. The company specializes in manufacturing complex, large-scale forged and machined parts, including airframe structural components, engine fan cases, compressor rotors and turbine disks. PCC also provides advanced metallurgical expertise, ensuring superior material strength and reliability for demanding aerospace applications. Its services extend to custom design, precision machining and component finishing, catering to the stringent requirements of aerospace manufacturers globally.

How Concentrated Is the Aerospace Forging Market?

The market is concentrated, with the top 10 players accounting for 30% of total market revenue in 2023. This level of concentration reflects the technical complexity, stringent quality standards, and high entry barriers inherent in aerospace forging. Leading vendors dominate through advanced forging technologies, high-performance material expertise, and established client trust, while smaller firms serve specialized or regional needs. As demand for lightweight, high-strength components and automated production systems grows, consolidation and strategic partnerships are expected to further strengthen the market position of major players.

• Leading companies include:

o Precision Castparts Corp. (8%)

o Bharat Forge Limited (4%)

o GKN Aerospace Services Limited (4%)

o Thyssenkrupp Aerospace GmbH (4%)

o Howmet Aerospace Inc. (2%)

o OTTO FUCHS KG (2%)

o Doncasters Group Ltd. (2%)

o VSMPO-AVISMA Corporation (2%)

o Wyman-Gordon Co. (1%)

o Forged Solutions Group (1%)

Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

• North America: The Boeing Company, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc, Collins Aerospace (a Raytheon Technologies business), LSG Group (Lufthansa Service Holding AG), Saab AB, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Honeywell International Inc, ELLWOOD Group Inc, Pacific Forge, Inc, Precision Castparts Corp, Scot Forge Company, ATI Canada (Allegheny Technologies Incorporated), Forged Solutions Group (FSG), Consolidated Industries, Inc, Farinia Group S.A.S, Mettis Aerospace Ltd, All Metals & Forge Group, LLC, SIFCO Industries, Inc, Canton Drop Forge, Inc, Alcoa Corporation, GKN Aerospace Services Limited, Howmet Aerospace Inc, Fastenal Company, FRISA Forjados, S.A. de C.V, Wyman-Gordon Company, and Pratt & Whitney (a division of RTX Corporation) are leading companies in this region.

• Asia Pacific: Jiuli Hi-Tech Metals Co, Ltd, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Bharat Forge Limited, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd, Korea Aerospace Industries, Ltd. (KAI), Hanwha Aerospace Co, Ltd, CFS Forge Co, Ltd, and the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) and more are leading companies in this region.

• Western Europe: Forgital Group S.p.A, Safran S.A, Aubert & Duval S.A, Thyssenkrupp Forged Technologies GmbH, ATI ZKM Forging Sp. z o.o, voestalpine BÖHLER Aerospace GmbH & Co KG, Doncasters Group Ltd, and OTTO FUCHS KG are leading companies in this region.

• Eastern Europe: PBS Velká Bíteš, a.s, Unex Group, ZOP Co. Ltd, Avio Polska Sp. z o.o, Turbomecanica S.A, Aerostar S.A, Industria Aeronautică Română (IAR) Brașov S.A, and VSMPO-AVISMA Corporation are leading companies in this region.

• South America: Safran S.A, Geven S.p.A, Bucher Industries AG, Turbomachine S.A, and Embraer S.A. are leading companies in this region.

What Are the Major Competitive Trends in the Market?

• Advancements In CNC Technology is transforming consistent quality and efficiency.

• Example: Balu Forge Industries Ltd. (BFIL) 7 Axis CNC (September 2024) assigns ability to produce precision-engineered components and expand its product offerings across key sectors.

• These innovations helps to focus on high-precision components such as turbine parts, aircraft frames, engine and landing gear components, weapon system parts, vehicle and locomotive components, frame structures, track components, and valve bodies and pump components for the oil and gas sector.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting to Stay Ahead?

• Launching advanced materials and precision forging technologies to enhance component strength, reduce weight, and improve fuel efficiency.

• Enhancing partnerships and joint ventures with aircraft OEMs and defence contractors to strengthen supply chain integration and secure long-term contracts.

• Focusing on sustainability and lightweight alloy development to meet global emission standards and support next-generation aircraft programs.

• Leveraging automation and digital manufacturing solutions to improve production efficiency and quality consistency.

