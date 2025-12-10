Gastric Cancer Drugs Market to Reach US $7.35 Billion by 2029

Gastric Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2025

In the past few years, there has been a significant growth in the market size for drugs used to treat gastric cancer. This market is projected to escalate from $4.41 billion in 2024 to $4.9 billion in 2025, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2%. Factors that have contributed to this growth during the historical period include a rise in expenditure for pharmaceutical research and development, an upsurge in healthcare expenditure, robust economic advancement in emerging markets, and a swift increase in the elderly population.

Expectations are high for the gastric cancer drugs market to experience substantial growth in the coming years, with projections estimating a market value of $7.35 billion by 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%. Factors contributing to this predicted growth include an expected increase in gastric cancer incidences, a robust pipeline of upcoming drugs, the rise in strategic acquisitions and partnerships, an increase in healthcare expenditure, a growing elderly population, and the revision of FDA regulations to better accommodate biologics drug development. Looking at the future trends, the fast-paced expansion is likely to be driven by strategic collaborations and agreements aimed at diversifying product offerings, partnerships with other corporations or government entities, a rise in pipeline studies for the development of gastric cancer drugs, investments in AI for lowering R&D expenses, and pioneering work in next-gen biologics and the use of CRISPR-cas9 in new drug developments.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Gastric Cancer Drugs Global Market Growth?

The gastric cancer drugs market is projected to grow due to rising obesity cases and an expanding smoking population, which both contribute to an increase in gastric cancer patients. A diet lacking in healthful nutrients and the consumption of tobacco can heighten the risk of developing stomach cancer. For example, the Government Digital Service, a government organization based in the UK revealed that in England, there was a prediction that the rate of obesity among individuals aged 18 and older rose from 25.2% in 2022 to 25.9% in 2023. The surge in gastric cancer cases enhances the demand for gastric cancer medications and propels market growth.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Gastric Cancer Drugs Market?

Major players in the Gastric Cancer Drugs include:

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche

• Eli Lilly and Company

• Otsuka Pharmaceutical

• Jiangsu HengRui Medicine

• Biocon

• Sanofi

• PV Pharma Healthcare (India)

• Roche India

• Novartis Oncology

• Arlak Biotech (India)

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Gastric Cancer Drugs Market?

Companies that are part of the gastric cancer drugs market are pioneering new products such as anti-PD-1 therapies in an effort to increase treatment efficiency and promote better patient health. Anti-PD-1 therapy is a form of immunotherapy that focuses on the programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) receptor found on immune cells. Merck & Co., Inc., a US-based pharmaceutical company, is a perfect example; they received approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in November 2023 for KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab). This treatment is used specifically for gastric cancer and is designed for the initial treatment of patients who have locally advanced nonresectable or metastatic HER2-positive gastric or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) adenocarcinoma. Notably, this therapy should be used along with trastuzumab, and fluoropyrimidine- and platinum-based chemotherapy. Approval was expedited on account of the observed tumor response rate and the lasting impact of this response.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Gastric Cancer Drugs Market Report?

The gastric cancer drugs market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Imatinib, Trastuzumab, Other Types

2) By Route of Administration: Oral, Parenteral

3) By End User: Hospitals, Clinics, Cancer Speciality Centers

Subsegments:

1) By Imatinib: Oral Formulations, Injectable Formulations, Combination Therapies

2) By Trastuzumab: Monotherapy, Combination Therapy With Chemotherapy, Biosimilars Of Trastuzumab

3) By Other Types: Chemotherapy Agents, Targeted Therapy Agents, Immunotherapy Agents, Supportive Care Medications

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Gastric Cancer Drugs Industry?

In 2024, North America was noted as the leading region in the gastric cancer drugs market. The region expected to record the highest growth in global market share for gastric cancer drugs during the forecast period is the Middle East. This market report spans a range of regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

