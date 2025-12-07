SIAD Holding Concludes Jeddah Hajj Conference Participation, Inks Major Hospitality Deal

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SIAD Holding wrapped up its participation as Platinum Sponsor of the fifth Hajj Conference & Exhibition, held at the Jeddah Superdome under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman.The group showcased a range of its latest hospitality and services solutions aimed at enhancing the experience of pilgrims, and established several strategic partnerships over the course of the event.A highlight of the conference was the presentation of an honorary shield to SIAD Holding by Hajj and Umrah Minister Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah and Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Emir of the Makkah Region. The award recognized the company’s role as Platinum Sponsor and its contribution to developing the Hajj services ecosystem.SIAD Holding’s participation underscores its support for the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, particularly efforts to provide integrated and sustainable services for pilgrims across hospitality, transportation, catering, and accommodation.Through its subsidiaries, Alhussam Tourism, SHS, and ZAER, the group presented a comprehensive portfolio of specialized services in hospitality, hotels, and mobility.During the exhibition, SIAD Holding marked a key milestone with the signing of a partnership between its hotel management arm, Saja Hospitality Solutions (SHS), and the international brand Warwick Hotels & Resorts. Under the agreement, Saja Hotels will adopt the new identity “Saja by Warwick,” a move expected to elevate hotel standards in Makkah and Madinah by blending global hospitality excellence with authentic Saudi character.M. Arch. Mulham Khogeer, CEO of SHS and Vice President of Hotels & Hospitality Projects at SIAD Holding, said the partnership represents a major leap forward. “The Saja by Warwick experience offers global quality while remaining deeply rooted in Saudi heritage,” he said, adding that the refreshed brand identity delivers innovation across all guest touchpoints.Ghassan Al Hindi, COO of Warwick Hotels & Resorts MENA, said the company is “pleased to join hands with SHS” as SIAD Holding advances its ambitious hospitality expansion plans in the Kingdom.Eng. Mohannad Khogeer, CEO and Chairman of SIAD Holding, affirmed the group’s commitment to developing pioneering solutions that strengthen the Hajj ecosystem and support the Kingdom’s position as a global hospitality destination. He reiterated the company’s alignment with the Guests of the Merciful Program under Vision 2030.Founded in 1957, SIAD Holding oversees a diverse portfolio spanning Hajj and Umrah, tourism, hospitality, catering, and transportation. The group continues to play a leading role in advancing innovative services that enhance the Kingdom’s hospitality and tourism landscape in line with national development goals.

