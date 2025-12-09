MEC Nonceba Kontsiwe hands over handheld ploughing machines and sewing machines, 10 Dec

Eastern Cape department of agriculture will continue to empower women and youth by handing over industrial machines and two hand-held tractors in a bid to promote local economy through food production, sales of arts and craft items and clothing.

MEC Nonceba Kontsiwe will official handover two hand-held tractors to Matatiele based cooperatives that are led by youth and women as well as 30 Industrial Sewing Machines, a pottery Wheel and a free-standing slab roller.

The aim of the R504 224 for machines and the R198 000 investments for handheld tractors is to provide means of production to the developing farmers and create job opportunities more especially for youth, women and people living with disability and to alleviate poverty.

The Department has procured 14 hand held tractors and the two that will be handed over in Matatielle will mark the launch of a pilot programme where farmers will be assisted with hand held tractors in all districts.

These programmes are designed to boost the production of grains, vegetables, livestock, increase food security and promote Clothing and Textile development as sectors that focus more on development of farmers and rural small businesses.

The Department has identified these commodities which are a source of employment for the majority of unemployed women, youth and people living with disability.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover this event that will take place as follows;

Date: 10 December 2025

Venue: Zwelitsha Village in Matatiele

Time: 10h00

