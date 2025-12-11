Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities on 365-day effort to end GBVF

Pretoria: The Department of Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities urges all South Africans to take collective responsibility in the ongoing national effort to end Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF). Bold leadership and strengthened collaboration across various levels of government and different sectors of society are essential.

GBVF is a national crisis that demands urgent, coordinated action. While the government continues to strengthen laws, expand support services for survivors, and accelerate the implementation of the National Strategic Plan on GBVF, real change can only be achieved when society as a whole stands united against violence.

The fight against Gender-Based Violence and Femicide must extend far beyond the annual 16 Days of Activism campaign. The Department is calling for a 365-day, year-round commitment to prevent violence, protect vulnerable groups, and build a society grounded in equality, dignity and safety. “Every day is a day to end GBVF. Let us work together to build the South Africa we all deserve, safe, inclusive and free from violence,” Minister Chikunga said.

It is clear that the responsibility to end GBVF does not lie with the government alone; it rests with every sector, every community, and every individual.

Communities working together to create safe environments, support survivors, and hold perpetrators accountable.

Institutions and workplaces ensure that policies, protections, and reporting mechanisms are in place and effective.

Families teaching and modelling respect, equality, and non-violence from early childhood.

Men stepping up to challenge harmful behaviours and attitudes, and to call out abuse wherever it occurs.

DWYPD calls on citizens to make 365 days of activism a lived reality by promoting respect, challenging harmful behaviours, supporting survivors, and reporting violence.

“We cannot end GBVF through legislation alone. We need a united nation, Men, Women, Youth, Traditional Leaders, Religious Formations, Business, Labour, and Civil Society working in one direction. National efforts towards ending GBVF are both a moral duty and a collective responsibility,” concludes Minister Chikunga.

The DWYPD encourages communities to use available support services, including the GBVF Command Centre (0800 428 428), to assist those at risk. Together, South Africa can build a society where women, children, and persons with disabilities live free from violence, fear, and discrimination.

