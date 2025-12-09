SGS Expands UK Capabilities With New Consumer Goods Testing Facility in Manchester

SGS has opened a new cutting-edge, UKAS-accredited testing facility in Manchester

BAAR, SWITZERLAND, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SGS, the world’s leading testing, inspection and certification company, is pleased to announce the opening of its new cutting-edge, UKAS-accredited testing facility in Manchester.The new laboratory strengthens SGS’s capabilities in hardlines and electrical and electronic (E&E) product testing, helping manufacturers and retailers comply with UK and international regulatory requirements. Its central location enables faster testing cycles, easier client access and seamless integration with SGS’s global network of technical experts.For the E&E sector, the facility offers comprehensive testing for a wide range of products, including lighting equipment, household appliances, automotive components and medical devices. Services include physical testing, electromagnetic pre- and full-compliance testing and advanced connectivity and cybersecurity solutions, such as 5G testing, Bluetooth evaluation and PTCRB certification.The expert team also provides physical and chemical testing for hardlines, covering products such as toys, furniture, building materials, jewellery and cookware, alongside inspection services across the full product life cycle to help businesses ensure quality, safety and regulatory compliance.Theo Skoulikaritis, Business Manager, Connectivity & Products at SGS: “Our new Manchester facility represents a significant step forward in delivering world-class testing and compliance solutions to businesses operating in the UK. By combining cutting-edge technology with the expertise of our global network, we can provide our clients with faster, more reliable insights, helping them to bring safer, higher-quality products to market with confidence.”About SGSSGS is the world’s leading Testing, Inspection and Certification company. We operate a network of over 2,500 laboratories and business facilities across 115 countries, supported by a team of 99,500 dedicated professionals. With over 145 years of service excellence, we combine the precision and accuracy that define Swiss companies to help organizations achieve the highest standards of quality, compliance and sustainability.Our brand promise – when you need to be sure – underscores our commitment to trust, integrity and reliability, enabling businesses to thrive with confidence. We proudly deliver our expert services through the SGS name and trusted specialized brands, including Brightsight, Bluesign, Maine Pointe and Nutrasource.SGS is publicly traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the ticker symbol SGSN (ISIN CH1256740924, Reuters SGSN.S, Bloomberg SGSN:SW).

