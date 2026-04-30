Inkster Housing Commission Celebrates Milestone Redevelopment of Demby Terrace and Parkside Estates

INKSTER, MI, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Inkster Housing Commission (IHC), in partnership with the Inkster Housing Redevelopment Corporation (IHRC), closed on the redevelopment of two properties in its portfolio, Demby Terrace and Parkside Estates, on April 10. This marks a significant step forward in its efforts to expand housing opportunities and support long-term community stability.“This redevelopment for Demby Terrace and Parkside Estates has been a long time in the making,” said Sheena Wells, acting executive director of IHC. “Reaching this milestone is incredibly exciting, not just for our agency, but for the residents who call these communities home. It reflects the dedication and the tireless efforts of our staff, consultants and attorneys who worked relentlessly to bring this vision to life. We are proud to move forward in strengthening housing opportunities and enhancing the quality of life for the Inkster community.”IHRC, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and instrumentality of IHC, plays a key role in advancing affordable housing initiatives through property acquisition, redevelopment and the delivery of supportive services for residents.The redevelopment is expected to bring improvements to both properties, including updated living environments, infrastructure upgrades and enhanced services for residents. The combined redevelopment will house approximately 315 families across the two properties, contributing to continued residential growth in Inkster. The effort also aligns with broader city priorities, including neighborhood stabilization, economic activity and sustainable growth."This partnership marks a new chapter for the families who call this community home. By combining Good Housing Partnership’s mission‑driven approach with Galvan Development’s deep expertise in public‑sector redevelopment, we are delivering a modern, resilient, and dignified housing community that reflects the future of housing in Inkster. Together, we are proving that redevelopment can be both equitable and transformative.” Joseph Galvan, former HUD Midwest regional administrator.Mayor Byron Nolen said the project aligns with the City of Inkster’s broader priorities for growth and revitalization, adding that “efforts like this help move Inkster forward by reinforcing our neighborhoods and creating opportunities for continued investment,” calling it “an important part of building a stronger, more resilient city.”The need to provide quality, affordable housing is monumental because the need for housing is greater than the existing infrastructure can provide. This massive investment in the community will directly impact those needs, but it’s my hope and advocacy that this project plays an important role in supporting long-term community stability that energizes more affordable housing efforts, said Greg Gillette, chairman of the IHC board.Implementation efforts will begin in the coming weeks, including coordination with development partners, transition planning and resident engagement. Additional updates are expected as work progresses.For more information, please call (313) 561-2600 or visit our website www.inksterhousing.org ###About Inkster Housing CommissionThe Inkster Housing Redevelopment Commission (IHRC) was created in 1950 by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). Initially, the IHRC was a municipal department of the City of Inkster, a small, urban, blue-collar community 20 miles from Detroit. In 2004, IHRC became an independent, self-sustaining, HUD-funded nonprofit agency, following a change in state law that made all housing authorities independent of municipalities.Inkster Housing Commission (IHC) is governed by a five-member Board of Commissioners appointed by the Mayor of Inkster, Michigan, to 5-year staggered terms. IHC’s mission is to be the premier affordable housing provider locally, regionally, and nationally that fosters diverse and vibrant communities including housing, education, and economic growth.IHC is devoted to enriching lives by building inclusive communities and empowering families for long-term economic success.About Inkster Housing Redevelopment Corporation (IHRC)As an instrumentality of the Inkster Housing Commission, the Inkster Housing Redevelopment Corporation operates as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. IHRC acquires, constructs and redevelops affordable housing; manages housing properties; and develops supportive services for low-income families.The organization also receives donations and contributions to support these initiatives and is focused on expanding access to safe, affordable housing and services for residents in Inkster.

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