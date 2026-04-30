Early Post–Tax Day Feedback Highlights What Created Filing Challenges for Taxpayers in 2026

APPLETON, WI, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the tax filing deadline passed, early feedback from tax professionals is offering a clearer picture of what created challenges for taxpayers in the final stretch of the 2026 filing season.Based on initial polling from the National Association of Tax Professionals (NATP), practitioners consistently reported that the biggest issue wasn’t complex tax situations – it was missing or incomplete information that delayed the preparation and filing of returns.Tax professionals say many last-minute filing challenges were tied to documents that arrived late, were incomplete or were not provided all at once.A common scenario: Taxpayers believed they had submitted everything needed, only for additional forms, discrepancies or missing details to surface right before the deadline. This often required follow-up before returns could be completed and filed accurately.“In the final days, much of the work shifts from preparing returns to tracking down missing or incomplete information,” said Tom O’Saben, director of Tax Content at NATP. “Even small gaps can delay getting a return finalized and filed when they show up that late.”While tax law changes and return complexity are often cited as challenges, practitioners pointed to a different pattern this season. Many delays occurred during the preparation process, as information came in pieces or required verification under tight time constraints.Tax professionals also reported challenges tied to identity verification requirements, missing marketplace healthcare forms and delays in receiving key documents such as Social Security statements and investment forms.In many cases, the final stretch of tax season was less about preparing returns and more about gathering, verifying and correcting information – resulting in returns taking longer to complete, being filed closer to the deadline or being placed on extension.With many taxpayers now on extension, tax professionals expect these same challenges to continue in the months ahead.About the findings: These insights are based on early responses from NATP members following the 2026 filing deadline and reflect the experiences of tax professionals working directly with taxpayers during the filing season.About NATPThe National Association of Tax Professionals (NATP) is the nation’s leading organization supporting tax professionals through education, advocacy, and resources. NATP ensures tax preparers have the knowledge and tools to serve taxpayers with accuracy, integrity and professionalism. NATP is headquartered in Appleton, WI. To learn more, visit natptax.com. Looking for a tax expert? Tom O’Saben, EA, is the director of tax content at the National Association of Tax Professionals (NATP). Tom is available for phone or video interviews to discuss federal tax topics, including tax law change and its implications, taxpayer issues, tax preparer regulation and more. To schedule an interview with O’Saben, contact nkasten@natptax.com.

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