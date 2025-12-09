Omegarender Leads the Region as Arabia’s Best CGI Studio on Its Path to a World Title

HQ by Rove visualized by Omegarender Award winning 15 Cascade by IMAN visualized by Omegarender Award winning 15 Cascade by IMAN visualized by Omegarender

Awarded Best Architecture CGI Studio in Arabia, Omegarender advances to the World Finals of the International Property & Hotel Awards in London.

Awards don’t define us — they just confirm what we already know. The Arab region moves forward at lightning speed. We raise the bar just as fast,” — Artem Kupriianenko, Founder of Omegarender

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Omegarender, a global leader in architectural visualization , has been recognized as the Best Architecture CGI Studio in the Arabian region by the International Property & Hotel Awards.This milestone propels the studio to the World Finals, where it will compete for the title of the world's best architecture CGI company. The award ceremony will take place on January 16, 2026, in London.This recognition marks a new chapter for Omegarender in the Middle East. Over the past years, the studio has become a trusted visualization partner for visionary developments shaping the future of the region, including Emaar, H&H, Beyond, IRTH, Iman, and Binghatti. With a Dubai office established , the studio continues to expand rapidly across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Oman.Omegarender specializes in high-end photorealistic visualization that enables projects to attract investors and secure sales even before construction begins. By 2025, the studio has expanded to over 200 professionals, collaborating with world-renowned firms such as Gensler, Zaha Hadid Architects, Perkins&Will, OBMI, and Rockwell Group.The International Property & Hotel Awards are among the most respected distinctions in global real estate, known for their rigorous judging process and influence on the international market. Advancing to the Grand Final places Omegarender among the top CGI studios worldwide For more information, visit omegarender.com

