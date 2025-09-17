Omegarender Recognized as Dubai’s Best CGI Studio

Bugatti Residence Project by Omegarender The Fold Project by Omegarender

Omegarender won the Architectural CGI Award at the Arabian Property Awards, recognizing its standout 3D visualizations for leading MENA developers.

The MENA region continues to inspire with its bold architectural vision. We’re not just watching — we’re the ones turning its future into images you can’t ignore,” — Artem Kupriianenko, Founder of Omegarender

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- International architectural visualization studio Omegarender has been honored with the Architectural CGI Award at the prestigious Arabian Property Awards in Dubai and additionally nominated for the title of Best Architectural CGI Company Arabia . Part of the globally recognized International Property Awards, the event celebrates the most outstanding achievements in real estate across the Middle East.Omegarender specializes in high-end visualization that empowers architects, developers, and designers to succeed in competitions and marketing campaigns. Its photorealistic imagery enables projects to attract investors and secure sales even before construction begins. By 2025, the studio has expanded to over 200 professionals, collaborating with world-renowned firms such as Gensler, Zaha Hadid Architects, Perkins&Will, OBMI, and Rockwell Group.In the Middle East, Omegarender’s visuals support landmark developments for leading developers including Emaar, H&H, Beyond, IRTH, Iman, and Binghatti, strengthening its reputation as a key partner for ambitious projects across the region. With a Dubai office established, the studio continues rapid expansion across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Oman.The Arabian Property Awards spotlight the companies that best reflect the dynamism and ambition of real estate in the region. Winners of this regional stage advance to the Grand Final of the International Property Awards, often referred to as the “Oscars of Real Estate” for their scale, rigorous judging process, and significant impact on the reputation of winning companies.

