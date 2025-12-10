QJumpers Launches Latest AI Recruitment Module - QuickMatch AI™

QuickMatch AI™ Logo

New module delivers precise talent matching, instant applicant scoring and unified AI sourcing to streamline hiring across internal and external pools.

QuickMatch AI™ is 100% our own technology – built from the ground up – and it completes a capability that very few companies on the planet can match.” — Simon Oldham

TAURANGA, NEW ZEALAND, December 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- QJumpers, the globally recognised innovator in AI-powered talent acquisition technology, today announces the launch of QuickMatch AI™, an entirely in-house developed, proprietary AI recruitment module that redefines how organisations identify and prioritise the very best talent.

Built on cutting edge AI and refined through extensive testing, the new module means QJumpers becomes one of the few global applicant tracking systems (ATS) to have its own AI sourcing engine for finding external talent and AI internal talent pool search tool. It instantly analyses any job description, creates a precise matching profile, and scores every applicant with remarkable accuracy. Hiring managers can instantly see strengths, skill gaps, overall fit score and clear, human-readable explanations – all without opening a single CV.

Key capabilities of QuickMatch AI™:

• Lightning-fast ranking and insights for every applicant to an advertised vacancy

• Proactive scanning of the client’s entire historical candidate database to surface hidden internal gems

• Real-time updates to scoring and explanations whenever job criteria change

• Full anonymisation of personal data and complete explainable AI for enterprise trust and compliance

This powerful new module works hand-in-hand with QJumpers’ existing, separately developed AI Talent Sourcing technology – the company’s proprietary engine that searches and engages passive candidates from a global pool of over 900 million profiles. Together, they create the industry’s most comprehensive end-to-end AI recruitment suite:

• AI Talent Sourcing → finds and attracts the best passive external talent worldwide

• QuickMatch AI™ → instantly identifies the strongest applicants and rediscovers top talent already in your database

Simon Oldham, CEO and Co-Founder of QJumpers says, “QuickMatch AI™ is 100% our own technology – built from the ground up – and it completes a capability that very few companies on the planet can match. Our clients are now able to source passive talent from over 900 million external candidates, quickly see who are the best applicants from their advertised jobs and reach out to the best candidates within their own database. This is a true game-changer, and it positions QJumpers as one of the genuine global pioneers in AI-driven hiring.” says Simon. “QuickMatch AI™ has also been engineered to operate on top of any candidate database and any tech stack, opening exciting future partnership opportunities across the global HR and job-board landscape”

