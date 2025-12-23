QJumpers announces strategic partnership with APAC AI to elevate talent sourcing across the Asia Pacific

QJumpers Logo

Elevating talent sourcing across the Asia Pacific

TAURANGA, NEW ZEALAND, December 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- QJumpers today announced a new strategic partnership with Australian based APAC AI, bringing the company’s award-winning third generation AI Talent Sourcing Engine into APAC AI’s expanding portfolio of advanced workforce solutions. This collaboration marks a significant step forward for organisations across the Asia Pacific seeking faster and more precise access to high quality talent through innovative AI technologies.

QJumpers’ sourcing technology identifies candidates from a global pool of more than 900 million profiles. It goes beyond traditional CV data, using AI inferred skills to also surface the approximately 80 per cent of talent who are not actively applying but remain open to suitable opportunities. With data refreshed at a rate of 100 million profiles each month, employers benefit from continually updated and highly accurate profiles.

“QJumpers is very excited to be working with the expert team at APAC AI”, said Simon Oldham, CEO and Co-Founder of QJumpers. “Their expertise in AI talent solutions and breadth of experience in the sector is unique to this market. We have been looking for the ideal distribution partner within Australia and Asia for our AI Talent Sourcing platform and Applicant tracking system, and now we have it. We are really looking forward to working together to bring innovative AI talent solutions into this market.”

“We are absolutely thrilled to partner with QJumpers,” said Ian Wood, Co-founder of APAC AI. “This collaboration is a game changer for our clients, immediately integrating QJumpers’ advanced Talent Search AI capabilities directly into our offerings. It dramatically enhances how effectively companies can identify and connect with the right talent.”

The combination of QJumpers AI technologies and the APAC AI solutions delivers a streamlined experience that reduces the need to move between multiple platforms. It provides employers with a direct, high quality talent pipeline supported by an integrated outreach tool achieving a proven 33 per cent email open rate.

Through this partnership, APAC AI and QJumpers will empower mid to large enterprises to compete more effectively in an increasingly competitive labour market. Together, the companies aim to set a new standard for intelligent, scalable, and efficient talent acquisition throughout the region.

About APAC AI

APAC AI specialises in delivering advanced artificial intelligence solutions tailored for organisations across the Asia Pacific. The company supports digital transformation across key business functions, with a focus on innovation, efficiency and strategic advantage.

About QJumpers

QJumpers is a global leader in AI driven talent sourcing and recruitment technology, offering next generation tools that enhance the speed and quality of recruitment outcomes for organisations worldwide ensuring robust scalability.



