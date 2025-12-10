Introducing Assurance-Based AI: A New Model for Enterprise Trust, Safety, and Predictability
A governance-first model redefining enterprise AI trust, Assurance-Based AI give leaders measurable safety rails for predictable, accountable system performance
Today, executive strategist Chet Seely introduces a new model: Assurance-Based AI, a governance-first framework that ties AI performance to verifiable metrics, explainability standards, and operational warranties.
“AI doesn’t need to be perfect, it needs to be governed,” Seely said. “Assurance-Based AI gives boards and CFOs the safety rails they’ve been asking for.”
The Three Components of Assurance-Based AI
1. AI Assurance License:
A new pricing model built around governed usage and measurable outcomes.
2. Governance Ledger™:
A transparent trace of how decisions are made, evaluated, and approved.
3. Explainability Chain™:
Required visibility into why an AI output or recommendation was generated.
The future of enterprise AI will be decided not by who builds the most powerful models, but by who builds the most trustworthy ones.
The complete Assurance Framework will be published early in 2026
