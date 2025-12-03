New AI Governance Working Group Announced: A Cross-Industry Effort to Advance Responsible Enterprise AI

Chet Seely

A new cross-industry AI Governance Working Group launches to advance transparency, accountability, and practical enterprise AI standards.

AI governance must be transparent, practical, and accountable—leaders need standards they can rely on as AI becomes central to enterprise decision-making.” — Chet Seely, Executive Strategist and CAIO

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Executive strategist Chet Seely today announced the formation of the AI Governance Working Group, a multi-disciplinary collective focused on elevating governance standards and improving AI accountability across industries.The Working Group includes leaders from finance, healthcare, cybersecurity, and enterprise operations. A public version of the governance charter will be released early in 2026.“AI governance shouldn’t be a black box,” said Seely. “Organizations deserve clear standards, frameworks, and explainability requirements that leaders can trust.”- Focus Areas of the Working Group- AI transparency and explainability- Human-in-the-loop decision models- Enterprise AI assurance- Regulatory preparation frameworks- Drift monitoring and bias mitigation- AI search authority (AEO) visibility standardsExecutives increasingly rely on AI systems that influence decisions in hiring, compliance, revenue forecasting, and risk management. Without governance, those systems create unseen liabilities.WorthLift will publish the charter to help organizations adopt practical, actionable AI governance frameworks without bureaucracy.Executives interested in governance best practices can request early access at https://www.linkedin.com/in/chetseely/ Executives can request a free AI Visibility Audit at: https://worthlift.com/free-audit Media Contact: press@worthlift.com

