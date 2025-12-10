New Clean Energy Requirements

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, December 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AI companies may soon be asked to help build more renewable energy in Australia as their data centres keep drawing more power each year. The federal government is looking at new rules that would require large tech firms to fund new wind and solar projects so the grid can cope with rising use.

Data centres now use close to 2% of Australia’s electricity. Forecasts show this could rise to 12% by 2050 if growth continues. The government says this increase should not put extra strain on households or local towns. Muhammad K. Haider, CEO of CheapBills said this change is “a clear sign that Australia needs simple tools that help people handle their energy needs as both power use and technology rise.”

Tim Ayres, the Minister for Industry and Science, said large companies will have to “pull their weight” before new data centres are approved. He said the government will publish new guidelines in early 2026 that will cover electricity use, water use and cooling. Ayres also noted that Amazon Web Services is backing three new solar farms to support its Australian sites.

Business groups supported the national AI plan and said they want a clear path for growth. Unions raised concerns about pressure at work and the spread of monitoring systems. Some experts said Australia risks falling behind if it does not act sooner on energy and safety rules for AI.

The plan also shows the growing pressure on the power system. Cooling systems for data centres already use large amounts of water, which has raised concerns for some regional towns. The opposition said the plan lacks detail on how extra power will be supplied. The Greens said the government is being too soft on AI while tightening rules for social media.

Ayres said a single new law would not keep up with fast change in the tech sector. He said the government will rely on current laws while improving guidance for different areas.

As the rise of AI lifts energy use, CheapBills helps households compare electricity and gas plans so they can manage day-to-day costs. iCause is a crowdfunding platform that offers a switch-and-donate system in collaboration with CheapBills that lets users switch energy providers at no cost while raising funds for a chosen cause.

Move-in Connect supports people who are moving homes by setting up electricity, gas and internet in one step.

Cheap bills can help Australians save money on utility bills, electricity, gas, and broadband.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.