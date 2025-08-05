Government Launches 30% Battery Rebate for Households and Small Businesses

30% Battery Rebate for Households and Small Businesses

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From July 1st, 2025, Australian households and small businesses will benefit from the new Cheaper Home Batteries Program, offering a discount of approximately 30% on the upfront cost of approved small-scale battery systems. The savings will be based on the usable capacity of each system, with the discount gradually reducing until 2030. This initiative forms part of the Australian Government’s $2.3 billion investment to accelerate the adoption of battery storage nationwide. The subsidy will cut the average battery system cost by around $4,000, easing upfront expenses and helping more families access reliable energy storage.

This initiative expands on the Small-scale Renewable Energy Scheme and introduces point-of-sale discounts through accredited retailers. The discount will apply directly at purchase, eliminating the need for rebate applications and making the program easier to access. The goal is to increase battery storage adoption, strengthen household energy independence, and reduce peak demand on the electricity grid.

The scheme applies to battery systems with a usable capacity between 5 kWh and 100 kWh, with the rebate capped at 50 kWh. All systems must be installed by Clean Energy Council-accredited professionals, and products must meet national safety and performance standards. The program is open to both new and existing solar customers.

By storing surplus solar energy generated during the day, batteries allow households to reduce their reliance on grid power in the evenings and during high-demand periods. This can lower electricity bills, improve energy reliability, and contribute to emissions reduction targets by reducing fossil fuel use.

The Government encourages eligible households to prepare for the scheme’s launch on 1 July 2025. Full details and a list of participating installers will be available on the official Government energy website.

