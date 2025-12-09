Covalense Digital Wins ‘Digital BSS Trailblazer’ at The Fast Mode Awards 2025

Fast Mode Awards 2025 honours Covalense Digital with Digital BSS Trailblazer Award for rapid growth across markets, partnerships, & next-gen telecom solutions.

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Covalense Digital, a global leader in digital transformation and engineering solutions, has been honoured with the “Digital BSS Trailblazer” award at The Fast Mode Awards 2025 . The company was recognised for exceptional 'Growth', acknowledging its rapid market expansion, increasing traction across new solution segments and geographies, expanding network of ecosystem partnerships, successful vertical and horizontal integrations, and robust industry engagement in advancing next-generation Business Support Systems (BSS) for telecom operators globally.This award recognises Csmart Digital BSS , an Agentic AI-powered platform that enables telecommunications providers to accelerate digital transformation, monetise 5G services, and improve operational efficiency, revenue optimisation, and customer experience.Transforming Telecom Operations with Csmart Digital BSSThe award-winning Csmart Digital BSS is a comprehensive, cloud-native AI-powered platform built on TM Forum ODA standards, delivering end-to-end concept-to-cash-to-care capabilities. The platform distinguishes itself through three integrated suites that provide seamless digital experiences from service ideation to customer care:Innovate Suite transforms service concepts into market-ready products through product catalogue management, partner ecosystem orchestration, AI-powered Customer Value Management (CVM) , and a digital marketplace for rapid service innovation.Activate Suite enhances customer acquisition and service fulfilment with omnichannel CRM, digital onboarding, automated service provisioning, and comprehensive contract lifecycle management.Operate Suite delivers intelligent customer care, revenue assurance, billing automation, and real-time analytics to enhance operational efficiency, reduce churn, and provide data-driven insights for strategic decision-making.AI-Powered Performance and InnovationCsmart Digital BSS accelerates time-to-market, enabling MVP service launches in under 100 days. Advanced AI capabilities span ML applications for churn prediction and intelligent recommendations, GenAI features including smart campaigns and agentic applications, plus support for on-premises and cloud-based LLMs.The API-first, microservices architecture enables elastic scalability and seamless ecosystem integration through low-code/no-code iPaaS capabilities. With 100+ pre-built workflows and a partner-led marketplace, operators rapidly launch innovative B2C, B2B, and B2B2X services while maintaining zero-touch automation.“Winning the Digital BSS Trailblazer award recognises our focus on delivering solutions that address the real challenges telecom operators face,” said Sreenivas Peesapati, CEO & Founder at Covalense Digital. “Csmart Digital BSS provides operators with the agility, automation, and intelligence needed to compete effectively in the 5G, IoT, and digital services economy.”Covalense Digital extends its gratitude to its customers, partners, and teams worldwide for their continued trust and collaboration in driving telecommunications innovation.About Covalense DigitalAt Covalense Digital, we empower telecommunications and enterprises to thrive in the digital age. Through our cutting-edge platforms and tailored solutions, we enable seamless customer journeys—from onboarding to billing to care—using advanced cloud, AI, and mobile technologies.Specialising in digital transformation solutions for around two decades, we help our clients create exceptional customer experiences while unlocking new opportunities. Our mission is to deliver meaningful business value through innovation.Headquartered in Bangalore, India, with offices across five continents, we forge lasting partnerships with customers worldwide, helping them achieve transformative results through technology excellence.For more information, please visit https://covalensedigital.com/

