Covalense Digital Wins TM Forum’s Catalyst Award for Agentic AI Framework Unifying Terrestrial and Satellite Networks

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Covalense Digital, a global leader in digital transformation and engineering solutions, has won the prestigious Catalyst Awards at Innovate Asia 2025 under the “Outstanding Catalyst – Innovation and Purpose” category. The collaborative catalyst project was also a finalist under the AI & Automation and Mission Trailblazer categories, alongside exceptional catalyst partners. This recognition is a tremendous testament to our commitment to innovation and demonstrates the real-world impact of our collaborative efforts in the telecommunications industry on a global stage.Catalyst Project: Agentic Framework for Unified NetworksHybrid terrestrial-satellite environments remain fragmented today, with legacy workflows unable to support seamless mobility, cost optimisation, or real-time performance assurance. The award-winning Catalyst addresses this critical industry challenge by delivering a groundbreaking AI-driven model that unifies terrestrial (TN) and non-terrestrial (NTN) connectivity into a seamless, autonomous, and resilient service fabric for maritime, fisheries, oil & gas, manufacturing, defence, and construction sectors, as well as the rural populations.By combining Agentic AI , intelligent session switching, adaptive monetisation and guided metering, and TM Forum ODA alignment, the Catalyst achieves continuous coverage, reduced OPEX, faster time-to-market, enhanced SLA performance, and meaningful societal impact – exemplified through dependable and affordable connectivity.Revolutionary AI-Powered IntelligenceThe solution features domain-specialised agents – including PRD, Product Creation, Order, Provisioning, Network Assist, and Billing – that work autonomously but in coordination via TM Forum Open APIs. The NetworkAssist AI continuously monitors weather data, signal quality, QoS, jitter, latency, and throughput to intelligently switch sessions between satellite and terrestrial networks.For example, as a coastal fisherman approaches shore, the system detects strong TN coverage and seamlessly switches from satellite to 5G/6G . When storm clouds gather, the AI predicts TN instability and reverts to NTN – ensuring uninterrupted communication for safety and livelihood.Transformative Business Impact• The Catalyst delivers quantifiable benefits:• Over 60% reduction in manual intervention• 40% SLA improvements through predictive failover• 12-20% reduction in OPEX• 20-30% faster time-to-market• >99.99% SLA continuityBuilt on TM Forum's Open Digital Architecture (ODA), Open APIs, and Responsible AI guidelines, and compliant with 3GPP NTN standards, it serves as a digital fabric connecting internal teams, external partners, and diverse systems across the value chain."This Catalyst establishes a new benchmark for secure, autonomous, and sustainable hybrid connectivity," said Santhosh Lagishetty, VP - Product at Covalense Digital. "It provides a repeatable blueprint and roadmap for operators, governments, and enterprises to adopt AI-driven TN-NTN convergence at scale while delivering exceptional social and economic value."To know more about the Catalyst project and its participants and champions, please visit: https://www.tmforum.org/catalysts/projects/C25.5.860/agentic-framework-for-unified-networks About Covalense DigitalAt Covalense Digital, we empower telecommunications and enterprises to thrive in the digital age. Through our cutting-edge platforms and tailored solutions, we enable seamless customer journeys—from onboarding to billing to care—using advanced cloud, AI, and mobile technologies.Specialising in digital transformation solutions for around two decades, we help our clients create exceptional customer experiences while unlocking new opportunities. Our mission is to deliver meaningful business value through innovation.Headquartered in Bangalore, India, with offices across five continents, we forge lasting partnerships with customers worldwide, helping them achieve transformative results through technology excellence.For more information, please visit https://covalensedigital.com/

