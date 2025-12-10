Marketstrat Releases ‘World Market for Oncology Imaging AI 2023–2032,’ Mapping a US$604.7M Market to US$7.74B by 2032

World Market for Oncology Imaging AI, Global Horizon 2023-2032 World Market for Oncology Imaging AI - Market Segmentation Insights to Action

New Markintel™ Horizon report explains how AI is becoming workflow‑critical infrastructure across oncology imaging pathways.

Oncology imaging AI has moved beyond pilots. This report pinpoints where demand is real, where it is emerging, and what actions will matter over the next decade.” — Sudheer Yerabati

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marketstrat today announced the release of its latest Markintel™ Horizon report, World Market for Oncology Imaging AI 2023–2032, a dedicated deep dive on how AI is reshaping oncology imaging from breast and lung screening to complex CT/MRI staging, PET‑based theranostics, and radiotherapy planning.The report sizes the Oncology Imaging AI market at US$604.7 million in 2023, projecting expansion to US$7.74 billion by 2032—a 32.7% compound annual growth rate—with spend concentrating in CT, X‑ray/DBT, and MRI and accelerating around screening, treatment planning, and response assessment.“Oncology Imaging AI has moved from pilots to a fast‑scaling, globally relevant market, but the signal is often buried under hype,” said Sudheer Yerabati, CEO of Marketstrat. “This report is designed for leaders who need more than a headline CAGR. We show where value pools are forming along the cancer pathway, how cluster‑level competition is evolving, and what concrete moves vendors, providers, and investors can make over the next three to five years.”Two companion infographics released with the study summarize the global market horizon and regional breakdown and the Markintel™ segmentation compass, which maps Oncology Imaging AI across geography, modality, tumor site, clinical application, pathway stage, revenue stream, AI technology, and end‑use organization.A pathway‑driven view of Oncology Imaging AIRather than treating “AI in imaging” as a single bucket, the report tracks how revenue and use‑cases evolve across six pathway stages: Screening, Detection & Diagnosis, Staging, Treatment Planning (incl. RT), Response Assessment, and Surveillance. It highlights how spend is shifting beyond pure detection toward screening programs, RT planning, PET dosimetry, and longitudinal response tracking, where lesion‑level segmentation, volumetrics, and structured reporting are becoming mandatory for modern cancer programs.The market is modeled across five core modalities—CT, X‑ray/DR (including DBT), MRI, PET/Nuclear, and Ultrasound—and a buyer set spanning cancer centers, IDNs/AMCs, community providers, imaging centers, and teleradiology networks.Global, regional, and country‑level perspectivesThe study delivers a full country‑level forecast rolled up to North America, Europe, Asia‑Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, allowing readers to compare where Oncology Imaging AI revenue is concentrated today and how growth trajectories diverge. North America remains the largest revenue pool over the horizon, while Asia–Pacific is the fastest‑growing region, overtaking Europe on momentum as breast and lung programs, domestic OEMs, and cloud‑first deployments ramp. Europe continues as a strong second engine, shaped by MDR, HTA, and national screening strategies.Cluster‑based competitive architectureTo make sense of a crowded vendor landscape, Marketstrat organizes Oncology Imaging AI into a cluster‑based competitive architecture:- AI Software – pure‑play and platform vendors in DBT, CT‑lung, radiomics, response analytics, and auto‑contouring.- Imaging OEMs – CT, MR, X‑ray/DBT, PET, and ultrasound vendors embedding oncology AI into scanner packages.- RT & Oncology Planning – TPS and planning vendors focused on contouring, QA, adaptive RT, and response‑linked planning.- AI Platforms & Cloud – orchestrators, marketplaces, and AI‑ops stacks integrating multi‑vendor oncology AI into enterprise environments.- Providers & Teleradiology – health systems and telerad networks offering AI‑enabled screening and tumor‑board services.- Imaging‑Pharma & CRO / Trials – iCROs and imaging‑pharma firms using AI for quantitative endpoints and theranostic programs.Within each cluster, the report applies a Markintel GTM Growth–Maturity Matrix, a Competitive Dataset by quadrant, and company spotlights for high‑relevance players, including AI software leaders and major imaging OEMs.Built on Markintel™ methodology and frameworksThe Oncology Imaging AI Horizon report leverages the same Markintel™ methodology, taxonomy, and QA rules used in Marketstrat’s broader AI in Medical Imaging program, adapted specifically to oncology.Key elements include:- Dual‑lens architecture – a top‑down market funnel that reconciles Oncology Imaging AI within the global AI‑in‑Imaging landscape, and a bottom‑up attach‑rate flow that models how revenue actually accrues via modality fleets, oncology programs, RT/TPS workflows, and cloud/PPU services by country.- Markintel M³ – Market Momentum Matrix – classifies oncology sub‑segments (DBT suites, CT‑lung packs, PET response analytics, auto‑contouring libraries, etc.) into four quadrants based on revenue and CAGR.- Markintel ARC‑Index (Approvals, Reimbursement, Clinical Validation) – scores key oncology use‑cases on composite ARC and links them to recommended GTM packages and cluster strategies.- GTM Growth–Maturity Matrix – positions companies on 0–100 Growth and Maturity scales, with clear evidence‑confidence criteria; Leaders are recognized only where regulatory and clinical evidence is sufficiently robust.- Upgrade & Package Ladders (Foundation → Advanced → Elite) – provide recommended oncology AI suites and commercial rules by cluster, supporting attach‑rate expansion, price integrity, and channel alignment.Together, these frameworks move the analysis from “where is the money?” to “how do we win, and in what sequence?”Who should read this report?The Horizon report is designed for:- Product and portfolio leaders at imaging OEMs, AI software vendors, RT/TPS companies, and platforms who need to prioritize oncology use‑cases, evidence investments, and packaging strategies.- Strategy, corporate development, and BD teams evaluating partnerships, acquisitions, or ecosystem plays across clusters.- Provider and teleradiology executives building oncology service lines, tumor‑board infrastructure, or RT/theranostics programs.- Private equity, venture investors, and banks seeking an evidence‑weighted view of growth, risk, and consolidation paths in Oncology Imaging AI.AvailabilityThe World Market for Oncology Imaging AI – Markintel™ Horizon Report (2023–2032) is available now. Executives can access key takeaways, a detailed table of contents, and sample figures on the report page and request pricing or licensing options.To learn more or request the table of contents and sample pages, visit the Oncology Imaging AI report page on Marketstrat’s website ( https://marketstrat.com/report/world-market-for-oncology-imaging/ ) or contact press@marketstrat.com.About MarketstratMarketstratis a market intelligence and GTM enablement firm focused on medtech, healthcare, and life sciences. Under the Markintel™ brand, Marketstrat delivers robust market intelligence and proprietary frameworks; through GrowthEngine advisory and tools, it helps clients turn insights into execution. Together, these capabilities support clients in converting evidence‑weighted insight into practical action across strategy, product, and commercial execution.Marketstratand Markintel™ are trademarks of Marketstrat Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

