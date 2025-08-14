Marketstrat Releases 'World Market for AI in Medical Imaging 2025–2032,' Mapping a US$2.7B Market to US$28.4B by 2032

Marketstrat today announced the release of its two‑volume flagship study, World Market for AI in Medical Imaging 2025–2032.

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marketstrat today announced the release of its two‑volume flagship report, World Market for AI in Medical Imaging 2025–2032, a comprehensive analysis of software algorithms that detect, triage, quantify, or automate findings across CT, MRI, X‑ray/DR, Ultrasound, and PET/Nuclear imaging. The report sizes the global market at US$2.7 billion in 2023, projecting expansion to US$28.4 billion by 2032 (29.9% CAGR), driven by enterprise “AI‑store” agreements, evolving reimbursement (e.g., NTAP, CADx CPT, Chinese subsidies), and rising scan volumes amid persistent radiologist shortages.“Market participants need more than a headline CAGR—they need an evidence‑weighted view of where growth concentrates and how to capture it,” said Sudheer Yerabati, CEO at Marketstrat. “We designed this report to move buyers and operators from insights → action: prioritize the right modalities, target reimbursable use‑cases, and pressure‑test platform bets against regulatory and commercial reality.”Key Findings-Modality mix: CT and MRI account for half of current spend, with Ultrasound acceleration expected post‑2028.-Clinical dynamics: Oncology AI is the leading segment; Cardiology rises as structured reporting matures.-Geography: APAC overtakes Europe in growth rate after 2027, while North America remains the largest revenue pool through 2032.-Commercial shift: Distribution reach, regulatory cadence, and platform stickiness increasingly outweigh standalone sensitivity/ specificity metrics.-Market structure: Consolidation is set to concentrate activity around a few ecosystem hubs as OEMs embed native algorithms and pure‑plays differentiate on evidence and deployment.A Methodology Built for DecisionsThe report employs a dual‑lens approach—top‑down reconciliation plus bottom‑up attach‑rate and ASP engines—cross‑validated through licensed executive interview transcripts and an evidence‑weighted QA loop. Seven proprietary Markintel™ frameworks translate data into strategy: M³ Matrix (Market Momentum); TEM Map (Technology Evolution); ARC Index (Approvals, Reimbursement, Clinical Validation); GTM Growth‑Maturity Quadrant; Platform‑Leverage Strip; Ecosystem Collaboration; and Solution Adoption & Growth.What’s Inside This Report- Volume 1 – Market Analysis & Forecasts (≈380 pp): global sizing, segment forecasts, scenarios, and Markintel™ strategic frameworks.- Volume 2 – Company Briefs (≈515 pp, 120+ vendors): side‑by‑side heatmaps, Platform‑Leverage Strips, regulatory timelines, attach‑rate models, evidence and regulatory tracking, and execution watch‑items.“Marketstrat’s 2025 return after a strategic hiatus marks the start of a new chapter, powered by expanded research capabilities and AI-driven methodology,” Yerabati said. “Our new AI Imaging report pinpoints the attach-rate levers, reimbursement pathways, and platform choices most likely to compound returns.”AvailabilityThe two‑volume report is available now. Request the free Information Packet or inquire about licensing About MarketstratMarketstrat is a market intelligence firm focused on medtech (devices, diagnostics, supplies), healthcare, and life sciences. We combine domain expertise with AI‑enabled data pipelines to deliver evidence‑weighted insights that convert strategy into action. Marketstrat™, Markintel™, and associated logos are trademarks of Marketstrat Inc.Media ContactSudheer YerabatiMarketstratpress@marketstrat.com | +1‑[916] 292-5654

