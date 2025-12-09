Skylark, Gibbs & Redmond Unveil LOSTSHDWS’ Breakout Art–Fashion Moment, Defining a New Black Creative Vanguard at Basel

Ship Skylark of LOSTSHDWS (L), Derrick H of Travel + Leisure (2-L), Jerrell Gibbs (C) and attendees at the LOSTSHDWS X Jerrell Gibbs Activation at Miami Art Basel 2025

LOSTSHDWS, Skylark, Gibbs & Redmond lit up Art Basel with a breakout activation merging fashion, portraiture, and Black creative storytelling in Miami.

NASHVILLE , TN, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- While Art Basel Miami ran wild with mega-budget installs and celebrity circus energy, the streetwear insiders were all talking about one thing: LOSTSHDWS. Fresh off being named one of Complex Magazine’s “Brands to Watch” and featured in their Holiday Pop-Up in LA and NYC, LOSTSHDWS shut down Basel weekend with the IYKYK activation that quietly became the most sought-after event on the ground.Curated by cultural architect Michael Redmond, with creative force Ship Skylark and nationally recognized painter Jerrell Gibbs, the private LOSTSHDWS × Jerrell Gibbs Miami experience pulled over 450 RSVPs, making it one of Art Basel’s most in-demand underground moments. The installation was supported by Herradura Legend, whose elevated presence helped set the tone without overshadowing the culture.A Collaboration That Felt Like A Family ReunionAt the center of the activation was Salvador, the recurring figure in Gibbs’ portrait universe. For the first time, Salvador stepped out of the canvas and into fashion — depicted wearing LOSTSHDWS pieces, while Gibbs’ painted Salvador onto select LOSTSHDWS garments.“Salvador has always been my way of showing the quiet parts of our lives,” Gibbs said. “Seeing him in LOSTSHDWS felt like letting him step into the world for the first time.”Skylark, known for sculptural silhouettes and memory-driven design, created an environment that pulled guests directly into the emotional core of the brand.“These pieces aren’t just garments. They’re memories you can wear. Basel gave people a chance to feel the world behind them, not just see it,” Skylark shared.Jerrell Gibbs’ Rising National ProfileThe Basel activation aligned perfectly with Gibbs’ soaring visibility on the national art stage. His first solo-museum exhibition, No Solace in the Shade, is currently on view at the Brandywine Museum of Art (September 28, 2025 – March 1, 2026). The show features over 30 large-scale portraits celebrating everyday Black life — giving emotional context and institutional validation to the very narratives that filled the LOSTSHDWS × Gibbs room in Miami. The activation was an extension of Gibbs’ museum-level storytelling.Michael Redmond, the Quiet ConductorThe entire experience was architected by Michael Redmond, founder of The Red Thread Agency — the cultural strategist known for weaving fashion, art, and identity-driven storytelling into unforgettable moments.“Ship and Jerrell were already building and designing from the same place — Life,” Redmond said. “My job was to build a space where those dream conversations could manifest themselves.”He delivered exactly that — a room that felt emotionally alive, culturally resonant, and creatively aligned.The Breakout Moment Basel Didn’t Know It NeededLOSTSHDWS’ Miami activation didn’t aim to be the loudest moment of Art Basel — yet it became the one people couldn’t stop talking about.Guests felt the energy immediately — and they didn’t hold back.One attendee captured it perfectly:“Basel is always doing the most, but this? This was the room where the energy was right and the Black creativity was shining. It felt like stepping into a living celebration of our art, our style, our magic.”Fashion kids, art lovers, buyers, stylists, editors, DJs, and cultural heavyweights all drifted through, drawn into a world where storytelling and Black creativity sat at the center of the conversation. With LOSTSHDWS fresh off Complex’s “Brands to Watch” list, buzzy holiday pop-ups in LA & NYC, and now one of Basel’s most coveted underground cultural moments, the message is clear:LOSTSHDWS isn’t emerging anymore.LOSTSHDWS has arrived.About LOSTSHDWSLOSTSHDWS is a luxury streetwear house led by Creative Director Ship Skylark. Known for sculptural silhouettes and memory-driven design, the brand blends craftsmanship, cultural storytelling, and elevated street sensibility.About Jerrell GibbsJerrell Gibbs is a nationally recognized painter whose intimate portraiture explores Black interior life with warmth, clarity, and emotional depth. His first solo-museum exhibition, No Solace in the Shade, is currently on view at the Brandywine Museum of Art through March 1, 2026.About The Red Thread AgencyFounded by Michael Redmond, The Red Thread Agency specializes in bridging fashion, art, talent, and culture through experiential storytelling and strategic partnerships.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.