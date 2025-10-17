Soirée to Honor Birthworkers and Advance Black Maternal Health

Falisa Ali, Dr. MyQueen Dickens, and Dr. Brandale Mills-Cox (l–r) join the panel at #DeliveringLegacy, advancing Black maternal health and birth equity.

Howard University Professor Dr. Brandale Mills-Cox joins leaders Dr. MyQueen Dickens and advocates from BirthFUND for a night of culture, conversation, and care

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cultural strategist and connector Michael Redmond II, founder of The Red Thread Agency, and curator Raquel Guyton will host the Delivering Legacy Soirée Series at Ìpàdé (1734 20th Street NW, Washington, D.C.)—an intimate evening honoring the life-saving work of nurses, midwives, and birthworkers.The soirée will be co-hosted by Dr. Brandale Mills-Cox – Howard University Professor, media scholar, and cultural critic – and Dr. MyQueen Dickens, a maternal health equity champion and licensed midwife recognized for her tireless advocacy for Black birthing people and reproductive justice.As a proud member of Howard University’s esteemed faculty, Dr. Mills-Cox embodies the university’s legacy of producing thought leaders who drive cultural and social change. Dr. Dickens’ inclusion underscores the essential role midwives and birth advocates play in transforming care models for communities most at risk. Together, they amplify the evening’s mission: to celebrate those who care for us at life’s beginning and to push forward equity in birthwork.The event will raise funds for the BirthFUND Midwifery Scholarship, founded by journalist and author Elaine Welteroth, which expands access to midwifery care and helps reduce disparities in Black maternal health outcomes.Featured VoicesDelivering Legacy will spotlight a powerful panel of women leading the charge in maternal health advocacy and cultural representation. Dr. Brandale Mills-Cox, a Howard University professor, media scholar, and cultural critic, continues to amplify Black voices and shape narratives that drive awareness around health equity and representation. Ashley Etienne, a seasoned political strategist and former White House Senior Advisor who served as Communications Director for Vice President Kamala Harris and Speaker Nancy Pelosi, brings a wealth of experience in shaping national conversations around race, gender, and policy. Joining them is Dr. MyQueen Dickens, a licensed midwife and maternal health equity advocate whose work centers on transforming care systems and expanding access for Black birthing people. Together, they represent the intersection of media, politics, and care—uniting their voices to advance the fight for equitable birth outcomes and holistic maternal wellness.An Evening of Legacy in ActionHosted at Ìpàdé, a cultural hub owned by maternal health advocate Elizabeth Dawes, guests will enjoy small bites, a live DJ, and signature cocktails sponsored by Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Blackberry. The evening will feature a soulful discussion on how culture, coverage, and care shape birth experiences and maternal outcomes.Delivering Legacy is supported by community partners including FIGS, Fenty Beauty, Cohiba Premium Cigars, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Blackberry, and Lost Shdws. Together, these collaborators uplift the unsung heroes of birthwork and provide resources to ensure midwives of color can thrive in their training and service.“ Delivering Legacy is about raising awareness of the Black maternal health crisis while celebrating the birth-workers who fight every day to save lives. It’s about weaving together culture, strategy, research and compassion to honor those who quite literally hold our futures in their hands,” said Redmond.How to Support• Reserve tickets: Attend the Delivering Legacy Soirée• Donate directly: Support the BirthFUND Midwifery ScholarshipAbout The Red Thread AgencyFounded by Michael Redmond II, The Red Thread Agency is a culture-driven talent and partnerships agency specializing in weaving together people, brands, and purpose across fashion, entertainment, and philanthropy. From Essence Festival and New York Fashion Week to Cannes Lions, ComplexCon, and Art Basel, The Red Thread Agency amplifies voices, builds connections, and delivers lasting impact.

Dr. MyQueen Dickens champions Black maternal health—advocating for access, education, and more Black midwives at CultureCon for Revolt. #DeliveringLegacy.

