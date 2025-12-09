Tiami Networks Named Finalist for the 2025 Fierce Networks Wireless Innovation Award in the RAN Category

Tiami Networks is a Finalist for the Fierce Networks Innovation Awards

Being named a finalist in the Wireless Innovation – RAN category is a major milestone for our team” — Amitav Mukherjee, CEO of Tiami Networks

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tiami Networks announced today that its PolyRAN cooperative sensing platform has been named a finalist for the 2025 Fierce Networks Wireless Innovation Awards in the Wireless Innovation – RAN category. The recognition places Tiami Networks among leading global innovators advancing the future of radio access networks and intelligent wireless systems.PolyRAN is Tiami Networks’ next-generation cooperative ISAC platform that brings sensing capabilities directly into the RAN. Building on the company’s PolyEdge multifunction sensor, PolyRAN enables distributed base stations and network nodes to operate as a synchronized sensing layer. This approach unlocks new capabilities for situational awareness, crowd sensing, object detection, and low-altitude airspace monitoring while maintaining full compatibility with 5G and emerging 6G architectures.The finalist selection follows Tiami Networks’ demonstration with the AI RAN Alliance at MWC Barcelona 2025, where the company showcased a transition from standalone non-cooperative sensing to cooperative RAN-integrated sensing using PolyRAN. The recognition underscores the growing industry momentum for network-native sensing and the role that distributed AI-enabled radio systems will play in the coming decade.“Being named a finalist in the Wireless Innovation – RAN category is a major milestone for our team,” said Amitav Mukherjee, CEO & Founder of Tiami Networks. “As a startup, to be recognized alongside organizations like Qualcomm and Samsung speaks to the quality of our engineering and the promise of cooperative ISAC. PolyRAN represents the natural evolution of our work in ISAC by bringing sensing directly into the RAN where it can operate at scale. We are proud of what our team has built and grateful for this recognition.”PolyRAN extends Tiami Networks’ core mission of transforming everyday wireless infrastructure into intelligent sensing platforms. By using existing 4G, 5G and future 6G signals for environmental awareness, the system reduces deployment barriers and opens new opportunities for telecom operators, smart city programs, and national security agencies that require real-time situational awareness without expensive hardware overhauls.Winners of the 2025 Fierce Telecom Wireless Innovation Awards will be announced on December 10.

