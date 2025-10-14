e& and Tiami Networks Partner to Accelerate Pre-6G Adoption with MENA’s First Live ISAC Demonstration at GITEX Global 25

Tiami Networks and e& logos

Demonstrating how 5G networks can see their environment—without cameras, spectrum expansion, or costly infrastructure.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- e& UAE, the flagship telecom arm of global technology group e&, has partnered with Tiami Networks, a pioneer in Integrated Sensing and Communication (ISAC) technologies, to showcase the first live ISAC demonstration in the MENA region at GITEX Global 2025 (October 13–17, Dubai World Trade Centre). The joint demonstration aims to highlight how ISAC will play a foundational role in enabling pre-6G capabilities—delivering enhanced situational awareness, infrastructure efficiency, and mission-critical sensing use cases.As part of the showcase at e&’s Pavilion in Za’abeel Hall 1 (Z1-A10 & Z1-A20), Tiami Networks will deploy its PolyEdge multifunctional ISAC platform over e& UAE’s 5G-Advanced infrastructure, transforming mobile network nodes into intelligent, privacy-respecting sensors. The first-of-its-kind ISAC demonstration in MENA region will feature live use cases in crowd analytics, occupancy detection, and drone monitoring—achieved without cameras, additional spectrum, or costly infrastructure.Marwan Bin Shaker, Acting Chief Technology & Information Officer, e& UAE, said, “At e& UAE we’re evolving our 5G-Advanced network into an intelligent sensing fabric. Together with Tiami, we’re demonstrating how ISAC delivers real-time awareness, without cameras or extra spectrum, so airports, venues and energy sites can operate smarter and safer. It’s a pragmatic step toward pre-6G at scale.”“With e& UAE’s network leadership and Tiami’s field-proven ISAC platform, we are demonstrating how wireless networks can sense as intelligently as they connect,” said Amitav Mukherjee, CEO & Founder of Tiami Networks. “This partnership sets the tone for the next phase of telecom evolution, where every cell site becomes a situational awareness node.”The collaboration targets early ISAC adoption across sectors including smart cities, defense, aviation, and oil & gas, where traditional camera-based sensing faces limitations in scale, cost, and privacy. By enabling radar-like environmental awareness via 5G infrastructure, the ISAC solution unlocks new monetization models such as Sensing-as-a-Service for enterprises and governments.The GITEX 2025 demonstration marks the start of a broader strategic collaboration between e& UAE and Tiami Networks, with joint efforts planned to co-develop vertical-specific ISAC solutions and explore commercial deployments post-event.About e& UAEe& UAE is the flagship telecom arm of e& in the UAE, built on a 5-decades legacy of connectivity excellence. Our mission is to deliver world-class superior connectivity experiences that fuel the UAE’s future-focused innovation.Leveraging the latest world-class technologies, e& UAE aims to transform lives and industries, turning every connection into an opportunity for growth and every interaction into a transformative possibility.We are focused on expanding our core services and digital marketplaces by enriching consumer value propositions that cater to new lifestyles and emerging demands beyond core telecom services, including health, insurance and gaming.As a trusted enterprise partner, e& UAE continues to power entire industries with 5G and AI, delivering a tailored ecosystem of solutions to meet their connectivity needs and more, empowering them to automate, innovate, transform, and scale.Strengthening our leadership position as an AI-powered telco, e& UAE delivers seamless connectivity, cutting-edge AI solutions, and sustainable innovation to uplift people and communities, and empower businesses and industries, so everyone thrives in a digital-first world.To learn more about e& UAE, please visit: https://www.etisalat.ae About Tiami NetworksFounded by seasoned professionals from industry leaders such as Ericsson, Verizon, Qualcomm, and Meta, Tiami Networks is a visionary startup based in California. With deep-rooted expertise in telecommunications, its team is dedicated to revolutionizing the global 5G landscape. Its mission is to transform the 5G system into the world’s largest distributed radar network, harnessing this technology for consumer and commercial applications. By integrating advanced AI and radar technology with 5G networks, Tiami Networks aims to create smarter, safer, and more efficient environments, enhancing connectivity and data analysis capabilities across various sectors. Our commitment to innovation positions us at the forefront of the next wave of technological advancements, poised to redefine the future of communication and environmental intelligence.To learn more about Tiami Networks, please visit: https://www.tiaminetworks.com

