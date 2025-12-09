Security Copilot Workload ID (Core) Agent by Invoke now generally available in Microsoft Security Copilot

2025 Microsoft Partner of the Year Identity Award Invoke Member of Microsoft Intelligent Security Association Microsoft Solutions Partner, Security - Invoke

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Invoke today announced the general availability of its Security Copilot Workload ID (Core) Agent in Microsoft Security Copilot “Partner-built agents in Security Copilot unlock a powerful ecosystem that amplifies innovation and accelerates threat response. Together, we’re delivering richer, more scalable security outcomes for customers across every industry. “– Steve Dispensa, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Security“The Workload ID Core Agent brings clarity to one of the most overlooked areas of enterprise risk: non-human identities. By aligning with Microsoft Security Copilot, we’re giving defenders the clarity and confidence to act faster and smarter against evolving threats.”– Stephen Leuthold, Director of Growth & Alliances, InvokeMicrosoft Security Copilot is the first AI-powered security product that enables security professionals to respond to threats quickly, process signals at machine speed, and assess risk exposure in minutes. It combines an advanced large language model (LLM) with a security-specific model that is informed by Microsoft's unique global threat intelligence and more than 84 trillion daily signals.Agents in Security Copilot autonomously manage high-volume security and IT tasks and seamlessly integrate with Microsoft Security solutions and partner solutions. Purpose-built for security, these agents learn from feedback, adapt to organizational workflows with your team fully in-control, and operate securely within Microsoft’s Zero-Trust framework.Introducing Security Copilot Workload ID (Core) Agent by Invoke in Security CopilotIdentity Workload ID Agent (Core) provides organizations with complete visibility into non-human identities (such as apps, services, and automation accounts in Microsoft Entra). Its main capabilities include discovery, monitoring, and managing these identities, ensuring they are secure and properly governed.Key Capabilities of the Workload ID Agent:• Visibility into Non-Human Identities: The agent provides organizations with clear insight into where service accounts, applications, and workloads authenticate within Microsoft Entra and how these non-human identities are utilized.• Security & Risk Management: The agent identifies misconfigurations and risky permissions in non-human identities, highlighting potential attack paths that could be exploited if these accounts are compromised.• Automation & Efficiency: By leveraging AI-driven automation, the agent continuously scans for identity-related anomalies and responds to events in real time, minimizing the need for manual intervention.• Integration with Security Copilot Ecosystem: As a partner-built solution, the agent enhances Security Copilot by seamlessly integrating with Microsoft Defender, Threat Intelligence, and other security tools to deliver more comprehensive insights.• Guided Deployment & Adoption: Microsoft provides workshops and assessments to streamline deployment, enabling organizations to swiftly implement identity governance best practices.Non-human identities are often overlooked compared to user accounts, but they can be high-value targets for attackers. The Workload ID Agent helps organizations avoid “blind spots” in their identity landscape, making it easier to scale security across apps and services. In short: This agent acts as a security spotlight for all the invisible “robot accounts” in your environment, ensuring they’re tracked, secured, and not abused. Enhanced by Security Copilot, the Workload ID Agent gives organizations full visibility into Microsoft Entra's non-human identities.Where to find Security Copilot Workload ID (Core) Agent by Invoke:You can find this agent on the Microsoft Security Store – the Microsoft Security Store makes it simple for customers to discover, buy, and deploy agents and other integrated partner solutions that enhance security operations and posture.If you would like to try this agent in GA, go to Microsoft Security Store and click on the “Agents” tab. From there, you can search for the agent by name under “Browse all agents.”How to buy this agent?You can buy the agent on Security Store. You need Azure Subscription owner / contributor role to do so. Buy the required SaaS solution for the agent through Security Store, and setup the SaaS after purchase.How to set up and configure this agent?Deploy through Security Store, which deploys the agent and dependencies such as Sentinel data lake jobs. Once deployment is complete, you will be redirected to Security Copilot to configure and work with the agent.About InvokeA global finalist for the Microsoft Partner of the Year award, Invoke combines tightly coupled security controls with digital productivity solutions to help enterprises innovate with confidence. As a Frontier Firm Partner, Invoke empowers organizations to adopt AI agents and Copilot securely, strategically, and at scale—turning complexity into clarity and transformation into measurable outcomes.

