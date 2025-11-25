Invoke recognized as a Microsoft Security Excellence Awards finalist for Security Services Partner of the Year

2025 Microsoft Partner of the Year Identity Award MISA Excellence Awards 2026 Finalist - Security Service Partner of the Year Microsoft Solutions Partner, Security Specialist - Invoke

Invoke named Microsoft Security Excellence Awards finalist for Security Services Partner of the Year.

We're honored to be a Microsoft Security Services Partner of the Year finalist, reflecting our team's dedication and our customers' trust.” — Stephen Leuthold & Ryan Durbin, Co-Founders of Invoke

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Invoke today announced it is a Security Services Partner of the Year award finalist in the Microsoft Security Excellence Awards. The company was honored among a global field of industry leaders that demonstrated success across the security landscape during the past 12 months.“At Invoke, we strive to redefine what it means to be a trusted partner—combining deep security expertise with innovation that empowers customers to stay ahead of evolving threats. Being named one of five global finalists for Microsoft’s Security Services Partner of the Year is an incredible honor and a testament to the dedication of our team and the trust of our customers.”– Stephen Leuthold & Ryan Durbin, Co-Founders of InvokeAt the Microsoft Security Excellence Awards on January 26, 2026, Microsoft will celebrate finalists in 6 award categories honoring partner trailblazers, solution innovators, customer and technology champions, and changemakers. This is the sixth year Microsoft is recognizing partners for their outstanding work in the security landscape. All finalists are members of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA) , an ecosystem of leading security vendors comprised of software development companies and services partners that have integrated their security products and services with Microsoft’s security technology.“I’m very pleased to extend my warmest congratulations to this year’s finalists for the Microsoft Security Excellence Awards. These are presented each year to recognize the outstanding achievements of our Microsoft Intelligent Security Association members as they improve customers' ability to identify and respond to security threats. Our community is made up of the most reliable and trusted security vendors worldwide. This year we received hundreds of quality submissions from partners and Microsoft stakeholders, so this year's finalists stood out in a crowd of exceptional talent. It’s my pleasure to acknowledge and celebrate their work over the past year,” said Maria Thomson, Director, Microsoft Intelligent Security Association.MISA was established to bring together Microsoft leaders, software development companies and services partners to work together to defeat security threats and make the world a safer place. The industry veterans in MISA and Microsoft will vote to select the winners of the Microsoft Security Excellence Awards, providing an opportunity for colleagues to honor their peers for delivering exceptional work to our shared customers.About InvokeA global finalist for the Microsoft Partner of the Year award, Invoke combines tightly coupled security controls with digital productivity solutions to help enterprises innovate with confidence. As a Frontier Firm Partner, Invoke empowers organizations to adopt AI agents and Copilot securely, strategically, and at scale—turning complexity into clarity and transformation into measurable outcomes.

