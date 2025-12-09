Jinhong Gas (Yingkou) Achieves Key Milestone in 66,000 Nm³/h Air Separation Project for Yingkou Jianfa Shenghai

Contact Us：https://jh-gas.com/contact-us/” — Jinhong Gas’s

CA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recently, Jinhong Gas (Yingkou) Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Jinhong Gas Co., Ltd., achieved a major construction milestone as the cold box capping of its 66,000 Nm³/h air separation unit (ASU) for Yingkou Jianfa Shenghai Nonferrous Chemical Co., Ltd. was successfully completed. This marks a crucial step forward in the project’s overall progress.Throughout the entire construction process, the Yingkou Jinhong project team has maintained a rigorous and detail-oriented approach, ensuring strict control over both schedule and quality. Supported by strong technical expertise and extensive engineering experience, the team has ensured precise alignment and safe execution across all critical procedures, laying a solid foundation for the project’s on-schedule, high-quality advancement.Once completed, the air separation unit will provide continuous and reliable supply of high-purity oxygen, nitrogen, and other industrial gases to support Yingkou Jianfa Shenghai’s production operations. The project will effectively meet the company’s gas demands in nonferrous metal deep processing, helping optimize production efficiency and control operational costs.Through its on-site gas supply model, Jinhong Gas has established long-term, stable supply relationships with numerous industrial clients. All commissioned projects continue to operate with high efficiency and reliability. The completion of this cold box capping not only represents a key project milestone, but also highlights Jinhong Gas’s strong capability in serving major regional industrial clients.Upon full completion, the project will further enhance Jinhong Gas’s comprehensive service capacity and market influence in Northeast China, while contributing to the industrial restructuring and green, high-quality development of the region’s traditional manufacturing base.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.