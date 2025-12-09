ChinaDivision Opens New Warehouse to Enhance Operational Capacity
As a global cross-border logistics service provider, ChinaDivision continues to strengthen its warehousing capabilities as part of its broader development strategy. The company has gradually invested in warehouse management, equipment upgrades, and personnel training, aiming to improve overall service consistency. Its warehousing operations incorporate digital and process-based management tools that support product receiving, storage, quality inspection, barcode tracking, and inventory visibility. These capabilities help streamline order processing and provide customers with clearer access to inventory status.
In line with the company’s ongoing development needs, ChinaDivision recently expanded its warehousing footprint in Shenzhen, China. A new three-story facility located near the existing warehouse has been placed into preliminary use. The site covers approximately 5,000 square meters and will gradually be outfitted with additional workstations and supporting equipment. The company has also adjusted certain operational steps in the new facility to improve workflow continuity, including process optimizations across receiving, inspection, labeling, storage, and outbound handling. The warehouse is currently undergoing phased preparation and is planned to become fully operational following internal readiness assessments.
Looking ahead, ChinaDivision plans to continue advancing its warehousing infrastructure and management systems. The company aims to enhance flexibility, strengthen inventory control capabilities, and support more coordinated logistics services for growing businesses. By improving warehouse processes and digital tools, ChinaDivision seeks to provide reliable operational support to customers as they expand into global markets and pursue more efficient product distribution.
