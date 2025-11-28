AI-Native Digital Transformation Firm Talbot West Hires Steve Larsen as VP of Sales

Talbot West CEO Jacob Andra (center) poses with SVP of Solutions Architecture Stephen Karafiath (right) and new VP of Sales Steve Larsen (left) Talbot West is an AI-native digital transformation firm that offers end-to-end modernization and AI enablement

Seasoned enterprise sales leader joins AI organizational orchestration firm to accelerate client acquisition in the midmarket and enterprise sectors

Talbot West delivers unique value to midmarket and enterprise, and Steve Larsen is the right person to deliver our value proposition so companies can benefit from our offerings.” — Jacob Andra

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Talbot West Appoints Steve Larsen as Vice President of Sales to Drive Enterprise GrowthTalbot West, an AI enablement firm specializing in intelligent systems for enterprise transformation, announces the appointment of Steve Larsen as Vice President of Sales. Larsen brings more than a decade of experience in enterprise software and digital transformation, having led sales efforts at Whatfix, LearnUpon, McKesson, and Johnson & Johnson.In this role, Larsen leads go-to-market strategy, enterprise client acquisition, and partner development. His appointment supports Talbot West’s next phase of growth as mid-market and large organizations accelerate from AI experimentation to full-scale deployment.“Steve understands how to sell into complexity,” says Jacob Andra , CEO of Talbot West. “He brings experience selling into matrixed organizations with technical and business stakeholders, and he knows how to connect executive priorities to technical outcomes. That’s exactly the kind of leadership we want driving our expansion.”Talbot West continues to gain momentum with clients in healthcare, manufacturing, financial services, and government. The company is uniquely positioned in the market due to a combination of technical depth, enterprise architecture discipline, and flexible engagement models that few competitors can match.What Sets Talbot West ApartTalbot West delivers enterprise AI with the engineering depth to build real systems and the architectural discipline to make them work at scale. The firm combines full-spectrum AI expertise with deep understanding of enterprise systems and operations.Key differentiators include:• AI-native architecture that is designed for adaptability, explainability, and long-term viability• Full-spectrum AI and machine learning expertise including large language models, computer vision, predictive analytics, and much more• Enterprise integration expertise that ensures AI is embedded into workflows, not isolated from them• Vendor-independent recommendations, guided solely by client outcomes rather than partner incentives• Flexible delivery models, allowing clients to engage Talbot West as strategic orchestrator, full implementation partner, or hybrid arrangement• Direct senior team involvement throughout each engagement, ensuring speed, clarity, and technical credibility Digital transformation strategy and roadmapping backed up by cradle-to-grave AI development capabilitiesThis combination enables Talbot West to deliver AI that is not just technically sound but operationally effective. The company's solutions move beyond proof of concept and into production with speed and confidence.“I’ve worked with organizations that are eager to adopt AI but are stuck between theory and execution,” says Larsen. “Talbot West fills that gap. This team knows how to build real systems that solve real problems. I’m excited to help more enterprises make that transition.”About Steve LarsenLarsen has led high-impact sales teams across digital transformation, enterprise learning, and AI adoption. At Whatfix and LearnUpon, he focused on complex enterprise deals involving technical proof and business alignment. He began his career in healthcare and medical sales with McKesson and Johnson & Johnson. He holds a Bachelor of Science from the University of Utah and an executive certificate in AI for Digital Transformation from Cornell University.About Talbot WestTalbot West orchestrates intelligent systems adapted to business realities. The company combines full-spectrum AI expertise with enterprise architecture discipline and flexible engagement models. From strategy through implementation, Talbot West delivers transformation that is technically sound, operationally viable, and aligned with long-term value creation.Media Contactinfo@talbotwest.com

