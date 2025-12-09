The Bommer Group Expands into Life Sciences with Lab Automation, Process Development, and Biomanufacturing Practice

The Bommer Group expand to help life sciences organizations bridge the gap between innovation and industrialization.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Bommer Group, a boutique life sciences executive search and advisory firm known for its expertise in building high-impact leadership teams within life sciences and manufacturing sectors, announced today the launch of a new Life Sciences practice effective January 1, 2026. The expanded focus will center on Lab Automation, Process Development, and Biomanufacturing, reflecting the firm’s commitment to supporting clients navigating the next wave of scientific and technological transformation.

“As life sciences organizations race to scale innovation from lab to market, the demand for leaders who can bridge biology, data, and advanced manufacturing has never been greater,” said Ashleigh Bommer, Founder and Managing Partner of The Bommer Group. “Our team’s deep experience in building high-performing technical organizations makes this a natural evolution for our firm.”

The global life sciences industry is experiencing an unprecedented surge in investment around cell and gene therapy, biologics, and automation-enabled production. According to recent market analyses, the most sought-after skillsets include process-development scientists, bioprocess engineers, automation leaders, and manufacturing executives capable of scaling novel therapies safely and efficiently. As companies modernize facilities and integrate AI-driven quality systems, competition for cross-disciplinary talent has intensified.

The Bommer Group’s new practice will help clients identify, attract, and retain leaders at the intersection of science, technology, and manufacturing, individuals who not only understand the science but can operationalize it at scale. Leveraging its proven methodology in executive search, leadership assessment, and organizational design, The Bommer Group is positioned to partner with life sciences organizations as they reimagine their end-to-end operations.

“This expansion reflects where the industry is headed and where our clients need a Life Sciences Recruiter most,” Bommer added. “We’ve built a reputation for finding transformational leaders who thrive in complexity. Applying that to life sciences, especially in areas like lab automation and biomanufacturing, is both exciting and essential.”

The new practice will serve biotech, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, and advanced materials organizations across North America and Europe. Initial engagements are already underway with clients seeking strategic leadership in process scale-up, automation integration, and digital manufacturing.

