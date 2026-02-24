The Bommer Group Launches Computational Life Sciences Practice for AI-Driven Drug Discovery & Platform Biotech Growth

CLEVELAND, OHIO, OH, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Bommer Group, a life sciences-focused executive search firm, today announced the launch of its Computational Life Sciences Practice, a dedicated capability focused on recruiting executive and senior technical leaders at the intersection of biology, chemistry, artificial intelligence, and data science.

As AI-enabled drug discovery and computational platforms become central to therapeutic innovation, the demand for leaders who can integrate computational strategy with experimental biology and chemistry continues to accelerate. The Bommer Group’s new practice is designed to meet this growing market need.

“Drug discovery is evolving rapidly,” said Ashleigh Bommer, Founder of The Bommer Group. “Organizations are no longer experimenting with AI as a peripheral capability; it is becoming core to how discovery is conducted. Our Computational Practice reflects the industry’s shift toward integrated scientific and technological leadership.”

Meeting a Critical Talent Gap in Life Sciences

The life sciences sector is experiencing a widening talent gap for leaders who can:

Build and scale AI-enabled discovery platforms

Bridge computational and wet lab teams

Translate technical capabilities into strategic partnerships

Inform validation strategy and pipeline direction

Lead cross-functional, data-driven organizations

The Bommer Group’s Computational Practice will focus on executive and senior-level searches, including:

Chief Technology Officer (Computational / AI)

Head of Computational Biology

VP, AI/ML

Head of Data Science

Platform Strategy Leaders

AI-enabled Business Development Executives

The practice will support venture-backed biotech companies, platform-driven therapeutics organizations, and established pharmaceutical companies investing in advanced computational infrastructure.

A Strategic Approach to Computational Hiring

Unlike traditional technology recruiting, computational life sciences leadership requires a nuanced understanding of scientific translation, drug discovery workflows, and partnership dynamics.

The Bommer Group brings deep experience across platform biotech, translational science, and executive business development leadership, enabling the firm to assess not only technical depth, but also scientific credibility, cross-functional integration capability, and enterprise impact.

“Our role is not simply to identify technical talent,” Bommer added. “It is to help our clients build leadership teams capable of transforming computational innovation into validated science and strategic growth.”

About The Bommer Group

The Bommer Group is a life sciences executive search firm partnering with venture-backed and growth-stage companies to build transformative leadership teams. The firm specializes in recruiting executives across biotechnology, platform innovation, and strategic growth functions.

With the launch of its Computational Life Sciences Practice, The Bommer Group continues to expand its capabilities in response to the evolving needs of the biopharmaceutical ecosystem.

Media Contact:

Ashleigh Bommer

Founder, The Bommer Group

info@thebommergroup.com

(216) 343-0168

www.thebommergroup.com

