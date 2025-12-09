CES 2026: SunBooster Improves Users' Energy Levels by Introducing Near-Infrared Light to Screen Time

SunBooster by SunLED Life Sciences is the first Near-Infrared device that brings the systemic health benefits of sunlight indoors SunBooster easily attaches to any screen and integrates into the user's daily routine

SunLED Life Science to showcase its near-infrared technology that brings the benefits of natural sunlight indoors, boosting energy and reducing drowsiness

We’re proud to showcase SunBooster at CES 2026 along with our new monitor and smartphone case prototypes, which prove how easily our technology integrates into products that support user well-being.” — Dr. Anne Berends, CEO, CTO and co-founder of SunLED Life Science

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SunLED Life Science, a health-centered technology startup, today announced that it will showcase its first-of-its-kind near-infrared technology that brings the essential wellness benefits of natural sunlight indoors at CES 2026. Scientifically proven to boost users’ mood and energy levels, SunBooster is an easy-to-use device that attaches to a PC monitor, laptop or tablet screen, transforming screen time into a wellness gain. The device delivers a healthy dose of near-infrared light (NIR) – an essential part of sunlight absent in indoor light – over two to four hours to users while they work, study, game or browse online. SunLED Life Science will also preview a PC monitor and a smartphone case that integrate its patented NIR technology directly into the monitor’s bezel and the smartphone case, demonstrating how its technology can be integrated into a range of products.SunBooster is the first NIR device to bring the systemic wellness benefits of sunlight indoors by integrating NIR effortlessly into workspaces and daily routines. The wellness device recently began shipping in the Benelux region and boosts mood and energy while users go about their day-to-day routine. View a short video about SunBooster here. SunLED’s Technology Turns Screen Time from an Energy Drain to a Wellness Gain.All indoor lighting lacks NIR, an essential part of the solar spectrum that makes up 50% of sunlight. The average person spends 90% of their waking hours indoors, deprived of NIR light, which can lead to adverse health effects. As windows filter out NIR, even sunlight that passes through them cannot help address the growing global health issues caused by modern indoor lifestyles. Near-infrared light boosts cellular energy production by activating mitochondria, the ‘powerplant’ of the cell. Scientific literature has shown a range of health and well-being benefits from NIR, including supporting eye comfort and reducing fatigue. SunLED Life Science’s patented NIR light technology is proven in clinical studies to enhance mood and energy, lower inflammation markers, and promote heart health.SunLED Demos How NIR Becomes Everyday Tech at CES 2026.At CES 2026, SunLED Life Science will unveil two new prototypes that bring its patented NIR technology directly into everyday devices. The first is an external monitor with NIR LEDs built into the bezel—mirroring how webcams evolved from clip-ons to standard features. The second is a smartphone case prototype that delivers NIR light to users during normal screen time, tapping into the device people use most. Together, these prototypes demonstrate how SunLED’sNIR technology makes wellness effortless via integration in the products people already rely on daily.SunLED’s NIR technology was developed over more than six years of research collaboration with leading institutions and universities. A University of Groningen 2023 double-blind clinical study found that SunLED’s NIR light technology improved mood, decreased drowsiness, lowered resting heart rate, and reduced inflammation. Other studies about NIR have indicated benefits for skin and eye health.“We’re proud to showcase SunBooster at CES 2026 along with our new monitor and smartphone case prototypes, which prove how easily SunLED Life Science’s technology integrates into products that support user well-being,” said Dr Anne Berends, CEO, CTO and co-founder of SunLED Life Science. “Our mission is to improve modern lifestyles by making every indoor space a healthier place to work, study or even drive more alertly with the help of NIR technology.”SunBooster’s Features and Benefits:– Sleek, Unique Design with Auto-Activation: Clips onto any external monitor, laptop or tablet screen and auto-activates via onboard sensors– Effortless, Targeted NIR Light Delivery: Three 850 nm near-infrared LEDs deliver a targeted dose of NIR light over a two to four-hour period using narrow-beam optics.– SunBooster NIR Dosage Data: Enables weekly tracking of a user’s NIR light exposure levels.– Power: Powered via a standard USB-C connection that easily plugs into any monitor, laptop or tablet screen.– For Enterprises and General Consumers: Bulk pricing and branding options available for enterprises; RRP €199 for consumers.– Market Availability: Now available in the Benelux region, with planned launches in the Nordics, Germany and the UK in Q1 2026, and in the US and Canada in Q2 2026.SunLED will showcase its technology at CES Unveiled Las Vegas on Sunday, January 4, 2026, at the Mandalay Bay Hotel from 5-8:30 pm Pacific; at Showstoppers at CES on Tuesday, January 6, 2026, at the Bellagio Hotel from 6-9 pm Pacific; and at CES 2026 from January 6-9, as part of the NL Tech Pavilion delegation at Eureka Park, Hall G, Booth 62100 in the Venetian Expo.Contact sunled@wearemgp.com to set up a meeting at CES 2026 between January 4-9 in Las Vegas, access the SunLED Life Science press kit here, or learn more at https://sunled.health About SunLED Life ScienceSunLED Life Science researches and develops lighting solutions that bring the health benefits of sunlight indoors. Our patented, scientifically proven Near-Infrared technology promotes health and well-being and easily integrates into devices such as screens, luminaires, car dashboards, and more. We envision a world where everyone can access the benefits of natural sunlight indoors.Founded in November 2024 and based in Amsterdam, SunLED Life Science is a privately held company backed by Momentum Global Ventures. Follow SunLED Life Science on LinkedIn or learn more at https://sunled.health

