Peekapak Awarded Silver at QS Reimagine Education Awards for Innovation in Wellbeing Education

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Peekapak Wellbeing Education has been named a Silver Award Winner at the prestigious QS Reimagine Education Awards 2025 , recognizing its innovative approach to strengthening student wellbeing and engagement in schools.Selected as one of the top applications from a pool of more than 1,600 global submissions, Peekapak’s application demonstrated outstanding innovation, measurable impact, and scalability. The recognition follows a rigorous multi-stage evaluation conducted by a panel of over 1,300 international higher education and edtech experts.“This recognition reflects the dedication of educators and partners around the world who are working to ensure student wellbeing and mental health are core to how schools operate,” said Ami Shah, Co-Founder and CEO of Peekapak. “We are proud to see wellbeing elevated as a critical component of learning and student success.”Helping Schools Build Skills That MatterPeekapak supports schools in teaching and measuring essential wellbeing skills including:• Resilience and self-regulation• Empathy and positive relationships• Responsible decision-making• Digital citizenship and healthy technology use• Career and future readinessThe platform combines a research-aligned curriculum with student-driven digital learning experiences and real-time wellbeing insights that help educators understand and respond to the needs of their class.Growing Global MomentumPeekapak has supported over one million students and educators worldwide, with rapidly expanding partnerships across the Middle East and North America.Peekapak’s achievement was celebrated during the QS Reimagine Education Awards Ceremony, which highlights innovations that are transforming education outcomes worldwide.Supporting the Future of LearningPeekapak’s continued advancement reflects a growing shift toward whole-child development, addressing the connection between wellbeing, engagement, and academic achievement.Schools and education leaders may request a demonstration here:About PeekapakPeekapak is an award-winning edtech company and wellbeing platform that prepares and fosters students with future-ready skills through their social emotional learning (SEL) curriculum. The brand helps educators and leaders weave easy to use, bite sized SEL lessons into academic instruction time, empowering educators to support student’s well-being to unlock their full potential.They deliver a comprehensive wellbeing framework for KG to Grade 12 built on four pillars: a story-based Wellbeing Curriculum in English and Arabic, Professional Development for educators, Measurement tools with surveys and dashboards, and Family Learning resources to strengthen school-home partnerships. With a reach in over 90 countries and nearly one million students and educators served, Peekapak equips schools to embed wellbeing and future-ready skills into daily life.Peekapak is recognized with District Administration’s Top EdTech Product Award and backed by Techstars Anjal Z and the Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund. Its programs are trusted by leading networks such as Cranleigh Abu Dhabi, Aldar Education, and Taaleem, as well as schools and districts across North America.

