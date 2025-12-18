Peekapak Expands UAE-Aligned Wellbeing Curriculum to Strengthen Cultural Identity and Student Success

National Identity Mark Unit Slide UAE Students using Peekapak

New bilingual lessons connect wellbeing skills to Emirati heritage, values, and national priorities

Our UAE curriculum connects wellbeing skills to meaningful cultural stories and traditions that build national identity, purpose, and connection.” — Ami Shah, Co-Founder & CEO, Peekapak.

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Peekapak, an award winning wellbeing education organization has expanded its UAE-aligned wellbeing curriculum, offering schools a comprehensive set of bilingual lessons that merge the teaching of social-emotional skills with Emirati culture, identity, and values.Designed for students from Kindergarten to Grade 12, each lesson pairs a core wellbeing competency with a cultural theme that resonates deeply with local communities. The integrated teaching approach supports stronger student wellbeing while reinforcing a shared sense of belonging and pride in the UAE’s history and future.“Students learn best when they see themselves in what they are learning,” said Ami Shah, Co-Founder and CEO of Peekapak. “Our UAE curriculum connects wellbeing skills to meaningful cultural stories and traditions that build national identity, purpose, and connection.”UAE-Specific Wellbeing ThemesThe curriculum includes lessons such as:• Self-Regulation and Calligraphy• Gratitude and Ramadan• Respect and Family TiesWith more lessons to come in 2026, such as:• Empathy and Emirati Poetry Tradition• Optimism and Emirati Innovation• Courage and Falconry as a National SymbolThese lessons can be delivered in English or Arabic and include classroom routines, activities and reflective prompts.Aligning to UAE Schools’ NeedsThe UAE-aligned units support:• ADEK Wellbeing Policy• Moral Education Framework• National identity and cultural appreciation• Values-based learning and character development• Whole-school wellbeing improvement efforts“Schools want wellbeing to feel relevant and lived, not an add-on,” said Dr. Jenna Santyr, Director of Education at Peekapak. “By anchoring skills to local traditions and values, students are able to apply these lessons in daily life with confidence and pride.”Designed for Flexibility and ImpactSchools may use the UAE units:• As part of year-long wellbeing programming• Within Moral Education periods• During key cultural observances like Ramadan• For family engagement and community initiativesPeekapak is currently supporting wellbeing implementation across private and charter schools throughout Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah. Schools can request curriculum access or a demonstration here:About PeekapakPeekapak is an award-winning edtech company and wellbeing platform that prepares and fosters students with future-ready skills through their social emotional learning (SEL) curriculum. The brand helps educators and leaders weave easy to use, bite sized SEL lessons into academic instruction time, empowering educators to support student’s well-being to unlock their full potential.They deliver a comprehensive wellbeing framework for KG to Grade 12 built on four pillars: a story-based Wellbeing Curriculum in English and Arabic, Professional Development for educators, Measurement tools with surveys and dashboards, and Family Learning resources to strengthen school-home partnerships. With a reach in over 90 countries and nearly one million students and educators served, Peekapak equips schools to embed wellbeing and future-ready skills into daily life.Peekapak is recognized with District Administration’s Top EdTech Product Award and backed by Techstars Anjal Z and the Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund. Its programs are trusted by leading networks such as Cranleigh Abu Dhabi, Aldar Education, and Taaleem, as well as schools and districts across North America.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.