Data Presented at BRAIN 2025 Shows ALGO™ SMARTstatic Outperforms Standard Static Aspiration

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Von Vascular today announced the presentation of new data evaluating its ALGO™ Smart Pump at the BRAIN 2025 Conference in London. During an invited lecture, Dr. Brian Jankowitz highlighted the underlying science of ALGO’s SMARTstatic™ aspiration and shared results from an independently conducted bench-top study showing superiority of ALGO over standard static.The evaluation, performed using biologic bovine clot analogues in a scientifically justified neurovascular flow model, compared ALGO’s SMARTstatic mode to standard static aspiration across 0.060", 0.071", and 0.084" inner-diameter aspiration catheters. Under fluoroscopic assessment, ALGO consistently demonstrated deeper initial clot corking and longer final clot ingestion across all catheter sizes. ALGO also achieved higher first-pass complete ingestion rates with the 0.060" and 0.071" catheters, while matching performance with the 0.084" configuration. Importantly, no embolization to new territory occurred with ALGO in any test condition, whereas the standard static aspiration generated distal emboli, most notably in the 0.071" cohort.Dr. Jankowitz noted that these findings build upon earlier results published in the Journal of Neurosurgery earlier this year, reinforcing SMARTstatic aspiration as a more intelligent and effective method of mechanical clot removal. He emphasized ALGO’s potential clinical value: “The ALGO Smart Pump changes the game by giving us precision and power through logic-driven aspiration that we simply haven’t had with legacy pumps.”Von Vascular will integrate these results into its upcoming regulatory milestones and continues to collaborate with key clinical and strategic partners. The company remains committed to advancing precision aspiration technologies that elevate neurovascular and vascular intervention through engineering excellence and physician-led innovation.

