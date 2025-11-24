Von Vascular Unveils In-vivo Preclinical Stroke Aspiration Data at SVIN 2025

Dr. Starke concluded by underscoring the importance of first-pass effect in stroke care and describing ALGO as a shift from “bigger is better” to “smarter aspiration”.” — Dr. Robert Starke

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Von Vascular announced compelling new in vivo data for its ALGO™ Smart Pump featuring Adaptive Pulsatile Aspiration (APA), presented in a late-breaking session last Friday at the Society of Vascular and Interventional Neurology (SVIN) Annual Meeting in Orlando. The data was delivered by Dr. Robert M. Starke of the University of Miami.In a presentation titled “Adaptive Pulsatile Aspiration Leads to Improved Thrombectomy Outcomes During In Vivo Large Vessel Occlusion for Acute Ischemic Stroke” Dr. Starke detailed the results of his preclinical animal study, including how use of the ALGO Smart Pump enhanced clot ingestion and reduces the risk of distal emboli during aspiration thrombectomy as compared with static aspiration.He highlighted evidence showing that current static aspiration systems “cork” the clot at the catheter tip as much as 80% of the time, potentially increasing the likelihood of clot fragmentation and microvascular occlusions – issues that may go undetected by angiography and contribute to poor patient outcomes.By contrast, the ALGO Smart Pump’s Adaptive Pulsatile Aspiration resulted in higher rates of complete clot ingestion and fewer micro-emboli. Dr. Starke described ALGO as a smart pump that “actively listens” to the clot by responding to real-time pressure feedback at the catheter tip to dynamically modulate aspiration. Unlike traditional pumps that apply static suction, ALGO uses a computer-guided, adaptive approach that responds to clot behavior in real time to enhance capture while protecting surrounding vessels.In this study, use of the ALGO Smart Pump with Adaptive Pulsatile Aspiration achieved an 83.3% complete clot ingestion rate compared to 40.0% with a standard static aspiration system (p = 0.014). The first pass effect rate was 80.0% with ALGO versus 40.0% with static aspiration (p = 0.041). These findings suggest that ALGO’s dynamic aspiration strategy may may meaningfully improve procedural efficiency and early revascularization.Dr. Starke concluded by underscoring the importance of first-pass effect in stroke care and describing ALGO as a shift from “bigger is better” to “smarter aspiration”.The ALGO Smart Pump is not commercially available in the United States and is currently progressing through regulatory pathways, with a commercial launch targeted for next year.About Von VascularVon Vascular is a medical device company developing intelligent aspiration systems for stroke and vascular intervention. The ALGO Smart Pump is designed to provide clinicians with real-time control, improved clot capture performance, and a cost-effective alternative to existing solutions. Headquartered in Weston, Florida, the company is supported by leading neurovascular specialists and early-stage investors committed to advancing stroke care.

